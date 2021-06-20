Body & Soul

The world needs Gods’ love right now –UK based gospel singer Aideyan

Budding United Kingdom based gospel singer, Charity Aideyan, said that with the growing chaos in the world, now more than ever is the time people need God’s love the most.

 

She said this while unveiling her gospel music career on a sound footing with the release of her debut single, ‘Your Love’.

 

According to her, the song is inspired by God as he brings the lyrics to her at different times. “I feel moved to sing about the love of God as it is one that has no undertones. The world is in shambles and now, more than ever, we need to draw ourselves closer to God and envelope ourselves in his love.

That is what the song is out to tell my listeners,” she said. Being her very first single, the singer says that she pulled all the stops in making sure that it is well received by her fans.

 

According to her, ‘Your Love’ is an inspirational gospel track which seeks to lift people out of despondency, bringing hope and peace to those who listen to it. ‘Your Love’ speaks of the unconditional love the Lord has for his children, which the singer says is abundant and has been given freely. ity Aideyan is a UK based Nigerian gospel artist.

 

‘Your Love’ is officially her first ever record single. She hails from Edo State, Nigeria and is the first of four kids from her family. Written by Charity Aideyan herself, ‘Your Love’ is produced by Fpack and is mixed and mastered by Doc Side.

