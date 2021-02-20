THE YACHT HOTEL: Beckons guests with taste for quality, luxury

Lagos has continued to witness impressive development in hospitality business, with the latest addition to the scene being The Yacht Hotel, which is located in Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, which is bustling for activity while the hotel presents a serene and elegant looks.

The small luxury boutique hotel, with enchanting ambiance, boasts of class and the best of hospitality services and facilities. For guests to the hotel, you are guaranteed an exciting and most fulfilling stay as hospitality offerings here are a notch higher than you are most likely to get in other places. As stated by the Group General Manager of the hotel, Ronald Stilting, the value proposition of the luxury hotel is quite high because it caters for the luxury market.

‘‘The Yacht Hotel is a small luxury boutique hotel with a unique value proposition,’’ said Stilting, adding that: ‘‘It is certainly not a budget hotel and not for “everybody,” but it aims at those who appreciate luxury and quality in an intimate setting.

At The Yacht Hotel you will never be one of many guests like the big-box hotels but will always be cherished as an individual with utmost attention and determination to make you happy.’’ With Stilting at the head of affair driving this specially curated and bespoke luxury hotel, you can be sure of the best offering. He is familiar with the Nigerian market and highly exposed, so he understands perfectly what obtains in this market and knows how to cater for the needs of the market.

One of the unique attractions of the hotel that many guests would find much appealing is its serene and naturally inviting pull. A feature that Stilting says is a deliberate act to make it: ‘‘Appealing for both leisure and business guests.’’

It is also very easily accessible from any part of the city, as he says that: ‘‘It is near to the central business district of Ikoyi and Victoria Island.’’ Besides, the hotel group general manager says: ‘‘The design, finishing and service are at par with the leading luxury hotels in Ikoyi but it offers more as it has the added advantage of offering amazing views of the Lagos lagoon from the Seaview rooms and Cowries Creek restaurant and terrace.’’ Among its other unique attractions, is that it operates its own jetty making it easy for guests to travel on Lagos lagoon to the hotel and also savour specially curated boat cruise. This is something that you don’t come across in the city and adds to the fact the The Yacht Hotel is aiming to “deliver an experience” and not just “a place to sleep”.

If there is anything that Stilting is very confident of, it is the fact that the hotel will in the coming days be a ‘blockbuster’ in the market. ‘‘Given the unique value proposition of the hotel, we are sure that it will find its niche in the market and it will be appreciated by those who love quality and luxury.’’ He further added that: ‘‘As we only have 22 rooms, people will soon consider it a privilege to lodge in our hotel, which is also a great spot for a “Staycation”; a short vacation in your home-own/-country with a nice different experience.

Facilities and services

It presently boast a number of fascinating facilities and professionally delivered services, tailored to suite the high taste of its high network guests. They include Rooms It features 22 rooms of different categories, which include the Deluxe Cityview Cabin up to Executive Seaview Suite; all tastefully fitted, styled and furnished with the best of hospitality gadgets for the comfort and relaxation of guests. Some of these amenities include: Large bathrooms with rain shower feature, high speed wireless internet, high-definition TV, Bluetooth speakers and alarm clock and electronic safes. All seaview rooms have a balcony and a large panoramic window to enjoy the view while savouring the highest level of privacy. There is also a complimentary “treat yourself“ selection of drinks in the well – stocked mini-bar and snacks basket.

Dining/wining

With its artistically designed facilities, you can be sure of a delightsome dining and wining experience at the hotel. Visit its all – day The Cowries Creek Restaurant for the best Continental dishes. The restaurant is already getting more popular for birthday parties and other celebrations in a special atmosphere and high quality food. The outdoor Cowries Creek Terrace has a great ambiance and offers a good view of the lagoon with a breeze of fresh air and is great for cocktails and other private gatherings. The hotel plans to open The Helipad soon, an exclusive rooftop lounge-bar with an amazing view of the Lagos lagoon and for membership only.

Conference/events

The Yacht Hotel features two meeting and event rooms for hosting of high-level meetings, conferences, corporate and social events, such as bridal/baby showers, birthday celebrations, and private soiree in a very intimate setting.

Wellness

The well-established and renowned Oriki Spa, which already operates in several locations, will soon open at The Yacht Hotel. Known for its unique offerings, it makes the hotel even more interesting for people who love luxury and enjoy “the good life”. Some of its services and treatments include: Facials, various massages, body treatments, nail studio, waxing and steam room. Besides, guests can also carry out routine exercises at the fitness area with equipment to train on cardio and muscular fitness.

