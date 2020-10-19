The youth revolt

FELIX NWANERI reports on the #EndSARS protests that have failed to subside despite the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has been forced into rare concessions in its bid to appease the popular ire

The world, over time, has witnessed series of political upheavals that saw ordinary people coming together to bring down regimes they tagged oppressive. Some of these movements relied on the unity of individuals involved although in most cases, they ended up as precursors to civil and even international conflicts.

Among the world-changing political revolutions to have ever occurred include the Chinese communist revolution, Iranian Revolution also known as the Islamic Revolution that saw Iranians embarked on demonstrations against the United States-backed Pahlavi dynasty, and which became an inspiration to other movements across the world, including the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa as well as the Haitian revolution, a successful antislavery war.

Others were the Fidel Castro-led Cuban Revolution, which culminated in the overthrowing of the Batista- led authoritarian government; the Xinhai Revolution in China that led to the collapse of the last imperial dynasty in the country, the Qing Dynasty; the French Revolution that changed modern history in France and Europe in general; the American Revolution, which began after members of the American colonial society refused to submit to Great Britain’s king and parliament’s authority.

There was also the Russian Revolution. The first is known as the February Revolution, which focused on the then Russian capital, Petrograd and led to the collapse of the Russian Empire and abdication of its leader, Emperor Nicholas II and the establishment of a provisional government and the second known as the October Revolution, which was led by Vladimir Lenin to overthrow the provisional government and imposed a communist government.

Africa has also had its fair share of revolutions. They include Algerian Revolution (1954-62), Angolan War of Independence (1961-74), Egyptian Revolution (1919), Egyptian Revolution (1952), Rwandan Revolution (1959-61), Sudanese Revolution of 1985, Somali Revolution (1986-92), and what many refer to as the Arab Spring that swept through Tunisia (2010-2011), Libya (2011) and Egyptian.

While most leaders of these revolutions predicated their actions on the need to unseat totalitarian regimes, there is no doubt that a few, particularly the most recent ones, were driven by the global trend for the younger generation to assume the mantle of leadership given growing unhappiness with establishment politicians.

This perhaps explains why in the past few years, countries like France, Ireland, Estonia and Austria have elected leaders under the age of 40. To the electorate in some of these countries, there is a feeling that new approaches are needed for today’s problems. Against this backdrop, less emphasis is being put on age and experience. These young leaders have offered their countries renewed sense of vitality and excitement.

For instance, Kurz in 2013 became Austria’s youngest-ever foreign minister and hosted negotiations on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who before Kurz, was Europe’s youngest leader, as well as Emanuel Macron, France’s youngest-ever president elected in June at the age of 39, also held high ministerial positions before leading their political parties.

The question many have asked against this development is: What could have influenced the youth challenge? The answer may not be farfetched as the rise of social media has changed the dynamics of politics. There is also no doubt that politics has become much faster and much less predictable and young people feel more comfortable dealing with new dynamics than politicians of the old order.

Perhaps, the new trend in global politics informed the popular uprising that toppled Sudanese authoritarian ruler, Omar al-Bashir, in April 2019. His fall followed months of protests, which began in December 2018 as economic conditions worsened in the country.

#EndSARS: Between a protests and uprising

While the Sudanese experience, is no doubt an uprising, the ongoing protests against the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force across major cities of the country, is no less a social movement.

The protests, under the banner of #EndSARS, started on the social media, particularly Twitter, before the protesters, who are mainly young people hit the streets on October 8 in the most concerted show of people power in years, calling for a ban of SARS and an end to police oppression and brutality.

Misdemeanors leveled against the police unit by the protesters include kidnapping, murder, theft, rape, torture, unlawful arrests, high-handedness, humiliation, unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, and extortion.

After about four days of protests, police authorities responded by disbanding the SARS unit. The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who announced the disbandment, however, assured Nigerians of concerted efforts to reform the police force.

“I assure the nation of our firm determination to advance our police reform agenda, with a view to bequeathing to our beloved nation, a police institution and system that are not only accountable to the citizens, but professional in all components of its service delivery.

I call on all citizens to partner us in our drive for a peaceful and secure internal security order,” he said. The disbandment followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for the IGP to “conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians” about police brutality.

The President had in his first public comment on the protests, said: “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the police are fully accountable to the people.”

He added: “The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses and ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.”

No retreat for protesters

Despite the President’s assurance and appeal as well as disbandment of SARS, the protesters remained on the streets with more youths joining the march. Nigerians in the Diaspora, celebrities and sports stars across the world were also not left out even as the protests spread to some cities in Europe and America. This prompted questions over what the #EndSARS campaigners really want. The protesters swiftly responded by coming up with a five-point demand to be met by the Federal Government.

The demand which was signed by “A Nigerian Youth” asked for immediate release of those arrested in the course of the protests as well as justice and compensation for all who died through police brutality in Nigeria.

It also demanded that an independent body be set up within 10 days to investigate and prosecute all reports of police misconduct; psychological evaluation and retraining of SARS operatives before they are deployed to any other police unit and adequate remuneration for police personnel.

The All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, in a rare concession, accepted the demands. According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, the decision to accept the demands was reached at a meeting convened by the IGP with stakeholders.

The meeting, organised by the office of the IGP and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), had in attendance representatives of civil society organisations, activists from the entertainment industry, the #End- SARS movement, among others, officials of the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Police Service Commission. However, the IGP’s declaration that the SARS unit would be replaced by a new outfit – Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) – was rejected by the protesters.

Worries as protests spread

At the moment, there seems to be no end in sight to the #EndSARS protests as the campaigners have vowed to sustain it. This is despite appeals from several quarters and even attempts by the authorities to cow them. For instance, the Federal Capital Territory Security Committee, on Thursday, barred all street demonstrations as well as protests.

The committee, which hinged its directive on the COVID-19 protocol, said the decision became necessary due to the dangers posed by the outbreak of the pandemic. The Nigeria Army, on its part, not only warned those it described as “subversive elements,” but vowed that it will defend the country “at all costs.”

It added that it “is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.” Thugs, allegedly sponsored by politicians, have also been unleashed on the protesters in some locations but all these have not deterred them.

Beyond pledges

While the protesters have so far conducted themselves peacefully, many are of the view that the Federal Government needs to go beyond the pledge of police reforms by coming up with genuine measures to resolve the impasse as government’s promise is being viewed with pessimism.

“Nigerians are skeptical of authorities’ pledge to end police atrocities because the past claims of reforming SARS turned out to be empty words,” said Osai Ojigho, the director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

Some stakeholders and analysts, who also spoke on the development, advised government to see the protests beyond “youths versus police struggle” as most Nigerians are disenchanted with the state of the nation. Against this backdrop, they raised the fear that the protests might snowball by the time political colouration is introduced to it. Already, the position of the Northern Governors Forum that SARS should not be scrapped has raised suspicion among some analysts, who viewed the stand as a ploy to cause a North/ South divide among the protesters. Governors of the 19 northern states had in rejecting the disbandment of SARS, said the police unit has been useful in the fight against insecurity in the region.

Simon Lalong, Plateau State governor and chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, stated this after a meeting with President Buhari in Abuja last Thursday.

“SARS is not made up of bad elements alone as it also includes personnel who are doing their work diligently,” he said, adding that what is needed is the reformation of the unit to enable it to discharge its functions “optimally.”

The Northern Governors Forum’s seems to contradict the position of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), comprising chief executives of the 36 states of the country that the Inspector- General of Police put his planned creation of the SWAT unit as replacement for the disbanded SARS on hold.

The governors, who met on Wednesday, took briefing from the IGP on the nationwide protests against the activities of SARS, but said the timing for the creation of another unit to replace SARS is inauspicious given the mood of the nation. They also demanded that former SARS members, who participated in the abuse of human rights of Nigerians be brought to book and the victims of SARS brutality adequately compensated. The IGP had told the governors that SWAT officers would be trained, and about 50 of them posted to each state command and Abuja to engage “only on intelligencedriven operations.” He assured that he will leverage on the provisions of the new Police Act 2020 to carry out extensive reforms within the police. But the governors, in a communiqué signed by the NGF chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said SWAT might be “misinterpreted as a surreptitious move to dress F-SARS in another garb.” According to the governors, there is the need for greater consultation with the public before any decision is taken.

“Governors advised the IGP to, immediately, convene a meeting of all stakeholders and agree on a format of engagement with all state officials in order to address concerns,” Fayemi said. He added that the governors emphasised that the proposed reform of the police should “include the training and retraining of operatives on the rules of engagement with the general public.”

His words: “Policing in Nigeria must ensure freedom for all Nigerians to carry out their lawful and legitimate businesses anywhere in the country without fear of harassment, intimidation or molestation.

“Governors advised that throughout the reform process, the room for consultation may include sessions and direct feedback from the public, stressing that there is no single solution that applies to all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Fayemi also said the governors agreed that the concerns of the public went beyond a need for Police/FSARS reforms, but a demand for better governance. “They noted the need to engage, consult the public and take decisions that address the underpinning issues leading to the protests.

From five to seven-point demand

As the Ekiti State governor rightly pointed out, the concerns of the protesters and Nigerians in general are beyond the need for Police/SARS reforms, but a demand for better governance. This is explains the fresh demands made by the #EndSARS protesters. The seven-point, which the protesters said must be met by the presidency, already has signatories of thousands of youths on it on a website (www. change.org) that advocates and empowers citizens from around the world to demand civic rights. The demands are institutional reforms, cost of governance, constitutional reforms, education reforms, health reforms, youth affairs and public office reforms.

The urgency of now

The fresh twist, perhaps, explains why many are of the view that caution should be the word on the part of government to avoid playing into the hands, of those who have been calling for a revolution before now. Nigeria, they said, is too fragile at the moment that a “careless push” could reenact the Somalia or Rwanda experiences in Africa’s most populous nation. However, there others who believe that and end to the protests might not see an end to the visible angst in the land.

Those who hold this view, rather than use of force against dissenting voices, there is the need for visionary leadership, which is the principal element that ensures that government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the citizens.

To members of this political school, the leadership deficit that assails the country is so legendary that from all indications, the nation has continued to lag behind in an emerging world order that emphasises clear-headed and able leadership. Nigeria’s problem, they further argued, has never been paucity of funds and resources, but lack of political will to do the right thing.

This, according to them, explains why the country has stagnated in almost all facets, with rising insecurity compounding it woes. Against this backdrop, there seem to be a consensus there shouldn’t be a clampdown on the protesters but concerted efforts by the Federal Government to resolve the issues raised, to avert further crisis in a polity already heated by rising insecurity. According to them, revolt, apart from the one through the ballot box, will not do Nigeria any good given the fact that most revolutions only ended up creating a cycle of crisis and violence.

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who shared this belief, advised government not to only listen to the protesters but match its promises with action. “#EndSARS is the subjective condition for an impending revolution on the journey towards restructuring of our country’s political system.

I share in the pains of Nigerian youths who for long have been victims of social deprivations such as limited opportunities, unemployment, poor economy and education. “As leaders we need to listen clearly to them; we must match our words and with the appropriate actions,” Daniel wrote on his Twitter handle.

Osinbajo’s apology

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who apparently acknowledged government’s slow response to the protests, on Friday night, apologised for the delay in the implementation of the demands of #EndSARS protesters. In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, Osinbajo admitted that the process of implementation could have moved faster than the way it is. “I fully understand how many young people feel. Many feel that we have been too silent and have simply not done enough.

These feelings of frustration are justified. There are far too many people who have been brutalised at the hands of the police and this is unacceptable. We must take responsibility for protecting young people, even sometimes from those who are paid to protect them.” On measures so far taken by the government, he said: “Over the past week, we have been following the protests, and I have had a number of discussions with key people in the administration that you deserve to be informed about.

Transparency, after all, is a key tenet of government. “We understand that you want to see action from us and I’m here to tell you that work is ongoing. I chaired a meeting of 36 state governors and the Minister of the FCT (NEC), where we resolved to set up judicial panels of inquiry so we can see justice served, and fast. “We have proposed that each state government set up a Victims’ Support Fund, which the Federal Government will support.

This is the least that we can do to compensate for the injustice suffered at the hands of errant officers.” Like other stakeholders, the vicepresident also acknowledged that the issues being raised are bigger than SARS. “They’re deep and systemic and we’re undertaking comprehensive measures that will revamp the police by addressing issues of welfare, service conditions and training,” he pledged.

Protests and restructuring debate No doubt the #EndSARS protests has in a way rekindled the restructuring debate that has dominated the political space of late. Advocates of restructuring are of the view that Nigeria is likely to disintegrate if urgent steps are not taken to address pertinent questions of autonomy for the states; fiscal federalism to pave the way for resource control by the states; equality of states and local governments among the six geo-political zones; state police, among others given the growing discontentment in the polity.

It is also argued that the present federal system in operation has only succeeded in creating a powerful Federal Government at the expense of the states and local governments. There are also calls for tinkering with items on the Exclusive and Concurrent Legislative lists as contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The argument of some stakeholders in this regard, is that the unitary constitution/ system of government presently in place under the guise of a federal system has failed to solve the country’s numerous problems, and therefore, the need for restructuring cannot be more urgent than now that the country is faced with agitations for self-determination as well as its unity under threat. Others have queried whether Nigeria should continue to operate the presidential system of government, a full-time legislature, among others, in the face dwindling resources.

High cost of governance at the various levels – federal, states and local councils – it was noted, is partly responsible for the country’s stunted development despite abundant human and natural resources. The belief is that after deduction of running cost by the various levels of government, little or nothing is left for capital projects even as there so many ministries and agencies of government with functions, most times duplicates. There is another political school that advocates a return to regionalism as the present 36-state structure is no longer sustainable. Advocates of regionalism are of the view that the proliferation of states had continued to impede the country’s progress.

Okorie on the way out

A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke with New Telegraph on the way out of the impasse, advised the Federal Government to respond the fresh issues that are coming up in the course of the #EndSARS protests in order to stop those who may wish to cash in on it and escalate the crisis in land beyond control His words: “I wouldn’t say that many of us were taken by surprise with the dimension the #EndSARS protests have taken because the country has been quite been restive for a long time and the recent botched labour protests would have been an avenue for most people to ventilate their grievances.

I believe that if that protests had held, it would have gone beyond the control of the organised labour. So, when the Federal Government was proactive in handling the issue and labour backed down, you could see the disappointment expressed by many Nigerians, especially the youth, who called the labour leaders all sorts of names.

“So, when this #EndSARS protests started, the saw it as an opportunity to ventilate what they have bottled up and now it is gaining momentum across the country. I am a bit worried over the response of those who believe that they are supporting the government, are coming up with. Yes, the Federal Government has responded appropriately to the demands of the protesters over police brutality, especially the SARS unit, but it should not stop at that.

Government should continue to respond the fresh issues that are coming up in order to stop those who may wish to cash in on the protests and escalate it beyond control. “There is no doubt that there are people, who are waiting to have their prediction of a disintegrated Nigeria come to pass. It would be recalled that there are some people, who are of the view that Nigeria will not survive if the country is not restructured.

So, my advice to the President is that he should address issues that are coming up to make it morally wrong for those who may wish to cash in on the protests and force the government to go down.

“There is no doubt that thousands of people would wish that the Buhari administration goes down and they have the resources to fund that and I have already noticed the position of some of our political leaders. For instance, Northern governors are saying they want SARS, while others say no. Some others are saying: ‘If they want SARS, let them take it to their region.’ This means that a line is being drawn even as the issue of restructuring is creeping into it.

“I don’t want to sound alarmist but there is no doubt that the signs are not good. To stem the tide, more opinion leaders who wish Nigeria well should be engaged; it is no longer what a few people in the cabinet can handle.

In my personal view, there will be nothing wrong for the government to dust the report of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led APC Committee on Restructuring that touched on almost all the issues Nigerians looking at and come up with an executive bill that would be forwarded to National Assembly rather than asking those calling for restructuring to go federal legislature.”

