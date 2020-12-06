News

The zonal semifinals of the Felix Anirah Football Tournament will take place across various centres starting from Sunday (today) in Delta and Edo states. Zenith FC will tackle Sundof FC by 3pm while the game between Pemu FC and Golden Stars will continue the following day also at 3pm. The Warri Center will light up with action on Monday, December 7 when Future Stars file out against Iwere United and J Atete FC take on New Vision by 8am and 10am respectively. Mighty Wonders versus Ayuma will come up by 1pm in the Ughelli Township Stadium before making way for Free Tigers against Palm Syrup at 3pm. Meanwhile, Eagle Wings will continue their game against Rolly FC which they were leading 1-0 as at the 70th minute when the game was suspended with the winner of the game joining Ine Stars to qualify to the Tournament Quarter Finals in Sapele.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The zonal semifinals of the Felix Anirah Football Tournament will take place across various centres starting from Sunday (today) in Delta and Edo states. Zenith FC will tackle Sundof FC by 3pm while the game between Pemu FC and Golden Stars will continue the following day also at 3pm.

 

The Warri Center will light up with action on Monday, December 7 when Future Stars file out against Iwere United and J Atete FC take on New Vision by 8am and 10am respectively.

 

Mighty Wonders versus Ayuma will come up by 1pm in the Ughelli Township Stadium before making way for Free Tigers against Palm Syrup at 3pm. Meanwhile, Eagle Wings will continue their game against Rolly FC which they were leading 1-0 as at the 70th minute when the game was suspended with the winner of the game joining Ine Stars to qualify to the Tournament Quarter Finals in Sapele.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Court Jails 5 internet fraudsters in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of five internet fraudsters before two different judges of the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. A statement by the zonal Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in Abeokuta, yesterday disclosed that […]
News

2023: Igbo presidency not a free gift –Nwajiuba

Posted on Author \ Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

M inister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba has advised the Igbo to brace up and not to regard the agitation for a presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023 as a free gift.   Instead, Nwajiuba said the South East should present an aspirant who will be acceptable to other Nigerians in 2023.   The […]
News

Ebonyi judiciary workers suspend strike

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Judiciary workers in Ebonyi State yesterday suspended indefinite strike tembarked upon to press for implementation of Consolidated Judiciary Staff Salary Structure by the state government. National Organising Secretary of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Prince Chinedu Eze announced the suspension of the industrial action, explaining that the decision to suspend the industrial action followed the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: