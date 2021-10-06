Theatre Centrik kicks off 2021 festival with Green Grannies Day

After a very successful staging of the play Efunsetan Aniwura, written by Prof. Akinwunmi Ishola, one of the leading Lagos-based theatre companies, Theatre Centrik, recently kicked off its season of performances with Green Grannies’ Day’ recently.

Theatre Centrik is a theatre and media company based in Lagos, with an African root and a global spirit to help humanity, has kicked off its season of exciting performances.

The organization which specializes in the packaging and production of total theatre performances, training, research, media services, pageantry and documentation of African cultures and history.

Held at the Seaside Cottage Theatre located at Ajayi Olaiya community Ilaje, Bariga, ‘Green Grannies’ Day’ is a celebration of the old and elderly in different creative ways including, dance, drama, poetry, music etc.,

The show held as a total entertainment for the oldies continues in December this year. It is expected to make these senior citizens feel relevant and important in the society.

The creative director and founder of Theatre Centrik, Oluwabiyi Anthony Boyede explained that “The evolution of Green Grannies Day as discovered by Theatre Centrik celebrating the elderly is one of the important forms of entertainment we’ve abandoned for many decades.”

He added that that ‘Green Grannies Day is a day for celebrating the connection between them which is also to offer profound appreciation to the old ones for all their effort in preserving and upholding our cultures and traditions.

“We bring Granny’s day to your doorstep, your school, religious gathering and social gathering with the command Performance”, he said.Some of the scheduled events aside Grannies’ Day are; Ijo iya gbà, a therapeutic session with the grannies to revisit the old times of their youth and enable them to taste the freshness of being young again continues in December.

“Golden Green Grannies, featuring award of cash and gift for Identified community elders that have impacted their community via education, culture, tourism etc., taking place also in September and December.

Other events include, Green Day; an openmic poetry rendition in celebration of our father and grandfather, Obani Oluwabiyi Anthony Greenlyte, performance of Mòrémí Àjánsòró and, ‘Nitori Omo’ (For the love of a child), a socio-cultural playlet which explores the joy, pain, tears and laughter of motherhood in addition to the ups and downs of life.”

‘Nitori omo’ tells the story of a mother’s overwhelming love for her offspring, while exploring rich African cultures and values with strong moral lessons. ‘Ara Eko’ (Green Black Festival), is the story of Eko (Lagos) from the perspectives of creation, values, form and cultural heritages from the banks of the surrounded seas to the boundary.

The symbolic elements in ‘Ara Eko’ is the concept that will further showcase the power of tourism and activities using theatre as a medium of expression to preach peace and harmony to the heart of our youth, adult and old people, creating a stage of unity among Nigeria in a story telling form.

Efunsetan Aniwura tells the story of the second Iyalode of Ibadan and one of the pre-eminent slave traders in 19th century Ibadan. Issues of war, conflict, class tussle spiced with history, myth, and legends are vividly portrayed.

