Theatre icon, Lari Williams, passes on at 81

Veteran actor, poet, playwright and collumnist, Lari Williams, is dead. He died on Sunday at his home in Ikom, Cross River State, following a prolonged illness.

He was 81 years old. Famous for his roles in hit soap operas such as ‘Village Headmaster’, ‘Mirror in The Sun’ and ‘Ripples’, ‘For Better For Worse’, ‘Supple Blues’, ‘SPACS’, and in Nollywood film, he also featured in several stage productions.

Williams was the pioneer president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). He had several poems and plays to his credit.

After studying Journalism at the London School of Journalism, he proceeded to study English at Morley College and then drama at the Mountview Theatre School and Stratford E15 Acting School, England to become a professional actor.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...