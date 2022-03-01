Metro & Crime

Theatre icon, Lari Williams, passes on at 81

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Veteran actor, poet, playwright and collumnist, Lari Williams, is dead. He died on Sunday at his home in Ikom, Cross River State, following a prolonged illness.

 

He was 81 years old. Famous for his roles in hit soap operas such as ‘Village Headmaster’, ‘Mirror in The Sun’ and ‘Ripples’, ‘For Better For Worse’, ‘Supple Blues’, ‘SPACS’, and in Nollywood film, he also featured in several stage productions.

 

Williams was the pioneer president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). He had several poems and plays to his credit.

 

After studying Journalism at the London School of Journalism, he proceeded to study English at Morley College and then drama at the Mountview Theatre School and Stratford E15 Acting School, England to become a professional actor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

AAU professor abducted by gunmen

Posted on Author Reporter

…as police nab murder suspects Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City A Professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at he Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Osadolor Odia, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen. He was said to be on his way to his  farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, on Thursday morning when […]
Metro & Crime

Curfew: Police impound 10 luxury buses, arraign 150 passengers

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested 150 people for allegedly violating the curfew hours in Lagos State. The police also impounded 10 luxury buses but arraigned the arrested 150 passengers. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, said in a statement yesterday that on July 18, about 10:30p.m., policemen on enforcement of the curfew hours, […]
Metro & Crime

Four remanded for alleged murder in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

An Edo State High Court, Auchi Division, yesterday remanded four people charged with the murder of a man, Dickson Emah, in Auchi Correctional Centre. The presiding judge, Justice Philip Imoedemhe, ordered the remand of the accused in the correctional centre for 14 days pending the outcome of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica