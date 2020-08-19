Theatrical experience at Seaside Cottage Theatre kicks off

Love of the arts will be feted to scintillating live theatre performances at the Seaside Cottage Theatre located at Community Street, Isale-Akoka, Bariga, Lagos, beginning in this month of August. This concept is designed in order to resuscitate the consciousness of love for community theatre and art performances, according to Seun Awobajo, convener of the monthly arts extravaganza. “No thanks to dastardly covid- 19 pandemic incursion, the world more than ever before is forced to recluse. The result is that the narrative is fast changing, formats are being designed and redesigned, robotics replacing the essence of humanity and human co-existence exchanged for the virtual space. “Rather than dwell on the disadvantages posed by this new trend, we find the reason to smile in the face of these preposterous inclinations.

As Arts is synonymous to life, we have decided to revive the ebbing life of the Arts by engaging a desired number of physical audience at a naturally enamoring environment.” He explained that the monthly live theatre performances is an experimental fusion of dance, music and exhibition which is designed to bring happiness to the hearts of many.

To be held every last Saturday of every month, the first of the performances shall commence on August 29, 2020 with a grand opening of the piece: ‘Itakun to so agbe’. The play was originally composed by Africa’s first Noble laureate winner for literature, Professor Oluwole Soyinka and dramaturg designed by Seun Awobajo, convener of the monthly Arts extravaganza. He informed that the Seaside Cottage Theatre was pre-commissioned in 2018 by Nobel Laureate, Professor Oluwole Akinkoyi Soyinka in the company of the first female super Permanent Secretary (also an arts enthusiast and awardwinning artist), the late Mrs. Francesca Yetunde Emmanuel and other top community leaders within the Bariga environs. “This theatre space is the first commissioned theatre in the whole of Somolu/Bariga environs, strategically situated at the lagoon front overseeing the prestigious University of Lagos.

Itakun to so agbe meaning ‘the tress joined to a calabash’ is a conversation between the drums and the drummers. The play is laced with concealed messages depicting the unrestrained relationship between the preternatural world and the beating of the African drum. The message therein embodies the language of leather skin with the soulful connection of the drummer; the ability to communicate the message of hope and togetherness in the newly awoken spirit of Africans through drums. It can be analyzed as the child holding on to the legacy of the past.

Awobajo further stated that the monthly theatre experience is meant to improve greatly on live theatre culture as well as encourage grass root theatre which will in turn encourage and engage talented youths in meaningful ventures that is profit oriented.

“This initiative amongst other things seek to provide jobs for Art makers within the Bariga environs and raise funds in completing the Seaside Theatre edifice. “The live theatre experience will also be available virtually (people can watch it live online from any part of the world) after they buy purchase tickets online.”

