THEKISO RAKOLOJANE: South African Tourism set sights on long-term sustainable growth

Thekiso Rakolojane is the West Africa hub head, South African Tourism, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA, on South Africa tourism following the COVID-19 and effort to position it for a longterm sustainable growth

What is the current situation with your destination in regard to the pandemic?

Tourism in South Africa was thrown into crisis by the COVID-19 pandemic, putting thousands of businesses and jobs at risk. The priority for the sector is to resume operations as early as it is safe to do so, but re-opening is also expected to be the start of a difficult recovery. Domestically, tourism was partially allowed during level two of the Risk Adjustment Strategy thus paving way for a gradual opening of regional and international travel in level one.

What has the economic impact on your destination?

As a truly aspirational destination, combining powerful social justice history, breath-taking natural beauty, and warm, welcoming people, South Africa’s tourism potential is not limited to pre-crisis performance. The Tourism Sectors’ Recovery Plan, a concerted effort between the government and the private sector, proposes a series of measures to protect and rejuvenate supply, reignite demand and strengthen enabling capability. Together, these actions are aimed at preserving some R189 billion of value, helping the sector to recover to 2019 output and employment levels in 2022 and positioning the sector for long-term sustainable growth.

How well was your tourism doing in the first three months of the year before the entire world was brought to it kneels by the pandemic especially given the fact that it was just rebounding from the effect of the Xenophobic attacks?

Following urgent interventions to curb and address the incidents of violence in September 2019, travel to South Africa started to increase following a sharp decline during the period of unrest. The Nigerian and Ghanaian travel trade and travellers at large, embraced the efforts from South Africa including governmental interventions (President Ramaphosa’s envoy to Nigeria as well as the visit by the South African Minister of Tourism). Furthermore, the embassies in Lagos and Abuja increased resources in their immigration services; thereby shortening the visa issuance period. South African Tourism also embarked on promotions with our trade partners to reassure them that South Africa remained safe and welcoming to Nigerian and Ghanaian travellers. All the above led to an increase in travel during the months of January and February. Unfortunately, COVID-19 happened just when we were planning our Easter campaign which we believed would have been well received by the market.

What is the level of activities now in your destination with the restart of tourism?

Domestic tourism in South Africa has resumed in accordance with the risk adjusted strategy. Just recently, President Ramaphosa announced that we shall be reopening our borders to international travel on October 1 with further details on policies and protocols to be shared by the Minister of Tourism.

You have in the past done a lot of edutours for the various stakeholders and markets, how much have this impacted on your tourism and actualisation of your projected figures?

Familiarisation trips remain integral to our marketing and promotion efforts as it provides the audiences with an immersive experience of South Africa. Research informs us that Nigerian travellers are inspired by real and authentic holiday experiences. Our past trips have borne numerous fruits in that they enabled us to showcase the variety of tourist offerings South Africa has to offer through the eyes of a Nigerian traveller, thereby making them relatable and inspirational to prospective travellers. We do, however, take cognisance of the impact of COVID-19 and as such we will be reviewing our tactics in line with what inspires the travellers, in the “New Norm”.

What are the projections and expectations going forward?

South African Tourism is looking forward to welcoming Nigerians to South Africa once international travel is permitted. We are looking forward to seeing Nigerians enjoying their leisure and business holidays in South Africa where a variety of attractions and experiences await them. We are looking forward to the “New Normal”, we certainly anticipate that it will be a good one for tourism and certainly one that sees more Nigerians travelling to South Africa for their next holiday; be it leisure or business.

What is your message at this time to your different markets and stakeholders?

First, I would like to thank all our partners and stakeholder for their unyielding support and continued patience. We look forward to welcoming you back to South Africa as soon as it safe to travel. We shall be sharing with them specific plans on how we continue our valuable partnership with them as we promote South Africa as a preferred leisure and business events destination for Nigerians. They should look forward to our continued commitment to creating enabling environment for them to promote us as a preferred destination for Nigerians as well as providing them with the necessary tools to do so.

