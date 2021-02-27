Arts & Entertainments

Theorising influence of time in artistic innovation

Last Saturday, Lagos-based contemporary art gallery and creative experience, Artpedia Gallery, launched new gallery space with a group art exhibition titled ‘The Persistence of Time’. The exhibition brings together 28 paintings from the gallery’s expansive collection featuring top Nigerian contemporary artists, Ikechukwu Ezeigwe, Ada Godspower, Frederick Idele, Elizabeth Ekpetorson, Habeeb Andu and Sejiro Avoseh. The title of the exhibition borrows from the iconic painting of Spanish artist, Salvador Dalí, one of the remarkable artists of the Surrealism art movement named The Persistence of Memory (1931).

Tallying with the movement, it presents a school of artistry that has been shaped by time — through individual experiences and social events — and distinctively marked by the capricious forms and precise reflections of the unconscious mind. The exhibition is curated by Lagos-based curator, Kennii Ekundayo.

“The Persistence of Time’ theorises the influence of time in artistic innovation. This is reflected in the interconnectedness of the 28 randomly selected and displayed artworks by six artists who have independently produced each body of work at different times (dating from 2017 to 2021). It also realises other subthemes totalled as creative inspirations and range from socio-political influences to identity that indicate the actuality — accurately serving as a repository where evidences of the now will be stored for posterity,” notes Ekundayo.

The show is a walk through the socio-political connotations of Avoseh easily identified for his style of fusing collage and painting techniques to create dissimilar forms layered in a complex manner to the hasty yet measured brushstrokes of Elizabeth Ekpetorson, who logs time and allows its resulting elements such as emotions and reactions fuel her artistic production.

A striking feature of some of the paintings is Ezeigwe’s powerful use of satire to interrogate issues. The Persistence of Time will run till Friday, 30th of April, at Artpedia Gallery, Lekki, Lagos State. In attendance at the exhibition opening include Junkman Afrika, Steve Ekpenisi, Pretty Mike, Dadaboy Ehiz, and other art collectors and art lovers. Remarkably, 13 of the exhibited artworks were sold on the opening day.

