‘Therapy’, featuring RMD, Ireti Doyle debuts on Times Square’s billboard in New York

‘Therapy,’ a Cameroonian movie, starring RMD and Ireti Doyle, has been displayed on Broadway Times Square in New York City by Netflix, the US movie streaming platform. Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment centre, and neighborhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City, at the junction of Broadway and Seventh Avenue.

Often referred to as “the Centre of the Universe,” and “the heart of the Great White Way” among others, the area is usually lit with billboards and ads. Doyle took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a clip of the project’s cast being displayed at the venue while several commuters were seen passing by.

“#Therapy has been extended to all English speaking countries outside Africa,” she wrote in a post accompanying the video. The project became Cameroon’s first movie to hit Netflix after it premiered on the streaming platform in March. It features several other movie stars, including Ermelinde Simo Sakah Jing, Alenne Menget, Lucie Memba, Neba Godwill and Kayla Merits.

