There are many dead woods in Buhari’s cabinet – Shettima

Alhaji Yerima Shettima is the president of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF). In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on rising insecurity across the country, restructuring, youth involvement in politics, 2023 general elections, among others

President Buhari last week sacked two ministers and some people are saying that the changing of ministers is long overdue, what do you make of the president’s decision?

It is better to be late than never at all. One would have expected that not only two, they would have sack all the ministers, except a few that we can at least say are really performing and we don’t get any complaint from them.

But almost 80 per cent of them deserved to be sacked completely. But thank God he has done just two because it is better he has done the two and we are hopeful that he would do more.

Though the time is very limited now, he would have done this earlier than now. Ordinarily, one would have expected a government that really wants to work to always take time to assess the performance of ministers every two years.

So that if they are not performing, you would keep changing until you get what you want. But allowing them to sit down and fold their hands believing that nothing is going to happen, makes them become lazier, less performance and become more corrupt.

Do you see what happened as a cabinet reshuffling?

Of course, it is indeed but you can’t complete cabinet reshuffling with only two ministers. Cabinet reshuffling means almost all of them should go except the minister of Water Resource that is performing.

And the Attorney General, even though there are a lot of crises him but he has also been trying his best. The likes of Fashola and a few of them like Sunday Dare, Festus Keyamo and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba are also doing fine. But I can tell you a lot of them don’t deserve to be there.

So what is your general assessment of most of them?

Most of them have zero performance because if you go into their sector you will see their performance, you would be disappointed.

Can you be specific on those that have failed?

I wouldn’t want to mention names but at least I have told you those ones that I feel yes to an extent we can go back and sleep with our eyes and say yes they are performing and they are trying.

What is your general assessment of insecurity in Nigeria presently because it looks as if the kidnapping of schoolchildren by bandits is now a daily routine, what do you make of it?

It is very unfortunate that this is not what many Nigerians envisage and this is not what we are expecting from the government. Yes, we agree that there are challenges globally and we are also saying that ours cannot be different from others.

But we are also saying that there are certain things that are avoidable that the government should proactively avoid it but they are reluctantly sitting down. In the case of this banditry, just imagine how they are having their field day in groups.

Are we saying that Nigeria has not gotten to a level that can come up with a technology that can trace the location of these characters? Are we saying that all these communications they are communicating with people to collect money that Nigeria do not have a tracker to track them down?

It is only when you certain statements that the government feels threatened that they will know that they have a tracker but when it comes to the issues of banditry and terrorism, now they don’t have a tracker to track those individuals and criminals, this is not fair.

It is only when you want to track where there is interest or somebody’s money who you perceive to be your enemies, you have the technology to track it and know how much he has acquired, how much he has taken and how much in certain bank accounts, the transitions and what communications, is that all you can do?

The Governor of Zamfara State recently called for a declaration of a state of emergency in the northern part of the country, what is your reaction to such calls?

He can’t be said to speak for other states but he should speak for his own state.

And if he wants to speak for his own state, he knows exactly what to do. I know and I want to believe that even though he is not a legal man, he knows the processes because he cannot just wake up as if you are just waking up from a bear parlour and say they should declare a state of emergency because of a hangover. All he needs to do is to go through the process.

Did he have the consent of the State House of Assembly because it is in the constitution that there are processes? If it is not the centre that decides to look at this issue has gone out of hand, the proclamation can be made by the president but in this situation, you have not openly come out to say look I have lost it completely.

And if you happen to do it, why can’t you go back to the State Assembly and do the needful. Then, of course, the centre can take it. He knows what he is doing and he understands what he is saying.

On September 1 southern states enacted anti-grazing laws in their respective states, do you think that such law would escalate the security tensions in southern Nigeria?

The federal government has to intervene because some of us do not believe in this open grazing but we are also saying that our counterpart in the southern part of the country must tread with care. You don’t just wake up and make it as if you are just anticertain people or certain tribes.

And when you are a Nigerian governor though you represent a state, we are also saying that this problem affects everybody. So by the time, we begin to look at it in that dimension and begin to make it as if you are targeting a particular tribe or particular ethnic group or particular religion then of course you are not doing too well.

Let then tread with caution otherwise if that continues, of course instead of this to bring us together as a united country we would rather become more suspicious of ourselves and the division would be getting wider by the day. Sometimes, the act of the Ondo State Governor is making it look as if he has personal grudges against the herders and this is not good at all in our democracy.

Do you believe that Nigeria is more divided now than ever before?

It is true we are more divided than we were in the past. And that is why anything we are doing we have to be extremely careful.

What do you think is the way out of the challenges confronting the country today?

The solution as it is today like said earlier when you asked me about the armed forces being more or less overwhelmed and I said yes to an extent. We have to begin to reconsider changing how we govern the country. Secondly, we have to find a means to see if we can decentralize the centre and allow the regions to have certain powers or states.

Reduce the power at the centre and let the states be viable and productive than under this arrangement that people would just sit down economically waiting for the centre to provide for allocations.

The state governments are not performing, they are not harnessing the resources within their domain because of course, no state would be bold to come forward to say they don’t have anything that they can tap on and sustain their economy. But because they are so relaxed and believed that there is always going to be oil and oil will definitely produce.

Out of the 100 per cent, mineral resources that we have oil is just one per cent and we abandon 99 per cent and go only on one and that only one we believe would sustain us. Oil cannot last forever and I’m sorry to say that oil will not go anywhere because time would come that it would be useful.

Even if we want it, it wouldn’t be useful not to talk of when the use of technology is growing and we might not need oil for anything because technology is all over the world now and we are moving and we will get there someday.

So, we can’t overemphasize that but the fact of the matter is that we need to decentralize the central government. Regions or states, let’s find a way to amend the constitution.

This style of governance cannot stand because the burden is too much and the centre is overwhelmed and it cannot hold any longer. So, let us begin to look for alternatives and the only way we can do that is to restructure our economy, security, politics and everything.

So, by the time we do that, you can rest assured that the burden would be lesser at the centre and states would be more productive.

Governors would be more active because they will begin to harness their resources and probably have an agreement with the centre on the percentage of sharing and whatever percentage they arrive at let it be constitutionally so that everybody can be productive.

Then we will have lesser tension and every state would cater for their insecurity because now the case is that because they are so lazy most of the governors do not even know their responsibilities. How can you seat as a governor and you took an oath of office to protect your state, after promising your electorate of security and so on and so forth?

Then at the end of the day, you didn’t tell them that when you are there and something comes up in terms of security, you are going to look at the centre and hope that the centre should provide security.

