There are two sides to every coin in Kano

Joining the dots, it is very certain that the death sentence on the 22-year-old Yahaya Sharif-Aminu is another kite flown to desensitize the Nigerian polity. This is not a welcome development at a time when emotions are already running high over the copious bloodshed due to terror activities.

This kite to many people is similar to the exploitation of the barely literate Buba Bello Jangebe, who requested a tin of milk in Zamfara State where his hand was amputated for petty theft in March 2000 under the supervision of a governor, who was later arraigned for diverting N1 billion and granted bail for N100 million! Try as much as we can, these are things that make it difficult for us to persuade our people that the war of terror is not a religious affair but a supremacist ploy with a religious cover.

We must thank the serving Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kano State Chapter Chairman, Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, who wisely responded to the loaded enquiries by saying that the death sentence was a purely Islamic affair. Had he said anything otherwise the opportunists would have blown this kite into a religious diversion. We thank the CAN chairman for his wisdom just as we must extend the gratitude to the Sultan too for his deafening silence on the matter. If the Nigerian pawns that are being used in the terrorism ploy had any sense, they would realize that these gambits are no longer a localized affair.

They have forgotten that a meeting of eminent jurists was convened in the Kaduna metropolis on August 28, 1958 to prevent these kinds of ignitions. With the approach of independence of 1960, the regional government of Northern Nigeria had sent three delegations to Sudan, Libya and Pakistan with a mandate. Sayyed Mohammed Abu Rannat, the Chief Justice of the Sudan; Mr. Justice Mohammed Sharif, the Chairman of the Pakistan Law Commission; Prof. J.N.D. Anderson, of the School of African and Oriental Studies, London; Shettima Kashim, the Waziri of Borno; Mr. Peter Achimugu, and Mallam Musa, the Chief Alkali of Bida, worked on the reports towards a reorganization of the legal and judicial systems of Northern Nigeria. The Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure that were finally approved paved the way for a united Nigeria to emerge.

There have been many surreptitious breaches since then but this Kano kite will definitely be the final straw that will break the camels’ back. Observers global and local are watching the drama unfolding in Kano with keen interest. While the opponents of Osama bin Ladin grudgingly admit that the introduction of sophistication and high intelligence into the terror war was one of his legacies as it has become clear that the Nigerian flavour is one of the most brutal, and savage expressions with a complete lack of intelligence.

From the deft use of terror instruments, hybrid threats, asymmetric warfare, the engagement of media as a force multiplier to his keen administrative machinery, the author of Al Qaeda at least had a method to his madness. Africans all over the world have been pigeon holed as emotive, intuitive, unscientific and incapable of critical thought and the unfolding debacle in Kano is further reinforcing that profile of black people as half-human beasts with scant respect for human worth.

It is no secret that the war against terror is also a war of the mind (narratives) and the invisible chords behind the failure of the Nigerian terrorism war effort are getting clearer by the moment. There is just no point sending young soldiers to die in the battlefields if we are not prepared to mend all the cracks and fault lines that are being exploited by the terror moles within the system. The Yoruba people have a proverb that warns troublesome children not to cross the line where the motherly warning about the effect on her health is replaced by an indifferent shrug.

When it is proven beyond doubt that there are fundamental differences on the value of human worth between the average Nigerian citizen and those who are in Kano, plus those who share their position, it will become imperative for us to revisit the accord that allowed us to come together in the first place. If we need to cross a national boundary and observe protocols to visit our friends in Benin Republic, there will be no big deal if we need to fulfil visa protocols to visit Kano and those who think like them.

We believe in a great future for Nigeria for all Nigerians but we are prepared to readjust our reality if we cannot find partners who want a visionary future instead of mucking around in the dung heaps of the past. Unlike the Amnesty International who are pleading with the people of Kano, we would rather urge them to do what they wish do consider the right to do so as not truncate the destiny of their own children. It has to be made clear that the things that our founding fathers would not condone in their days will not be condoned in our times either. Let Kano toss her coin as she wishes noting that there are two sides to every coin.

Rev. Thompson, a security consultant and strategist thinker, writes from Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...