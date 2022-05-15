There is a kind of freedom that comes with being an entrepreneur – CEO Braidsbytiti

Entrepreneur and international beauty therapist, Titi Dama has advised young people to maximize every opportunity that comes with acquiring useful information and knowledge in their various fields, niches and businesses.

She said this in a media chat stressing that her success as an entrepreneur is due to an empowerment summit she attended in the past.

“The turning point in my quest for entrepreneurship was a period when I attended entrepreneurship summit years back. The experience was a game-changer for me. It gave me a new dimension and direction on how to effectively run a business productively without getting frustrated.”

Speaking further she said: “I thank God I did not pass on the opportunity to acquire such a positive experience. I will advise youths to maximize every opportunity that comes with acquiring useful information and knowledge in their various fields, niches and businesses.”

Titi Dama, whose real name is Priskeylia Tifu Dama, further disclosed how being an entrepreneur has changed her worldview.

“My worldview as an entrepreneur has changed with the fact that it comes with freedom, the reality that you can control your time and achieve whatever you want to achieve at your own pace, while still enjoying what you do,” she stated.

Since she ventured into entrepreneurship she has successfully conceived two brands, Braids by Titi, which has two outlets in the United States and Brighttiss, an online cosmetic company.

In sharing her big lessons as an entrepreneur, the Cameroon-born, who hails from the State of Ambazonia in the English-speaking part of the Central African country, underscored the importance of passion, consistency and diligence.

“All these lessons had a moulding effect on my path as an entrepreneur. When you fail in something, it gives you a feeling that your world has ended and everything is falling apart, but don’t because of that settle for less. The huge testimony thereafter will be how you stood up again and triumphed,” she mused.

