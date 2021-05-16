News Top Stories

There may be no election in Yorubaland in 2023 –Igboho

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo Comment(0)

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has said that there may be no elections in 2023 should the current spate of insecurity persists.

 

Igboho said this Saturday in Osogbo the Osun State capital, when the agitators of the Yoruba nation agitators under the aegis of Omo Oduduwa converged on the city demanding secession.

 

Speaking, Igboho said “nobody can cause me to fret and nobody can arrest me. We don’t need any government again, we want the Yoruba Nation. What they have done is enough we don’t want to have anything to do with one Nigeria again. “We don’t need any politicians again.

 

There shall be no election in Yoruba land. The federal government thought we are joking about leaving Nigeria. “We are determined to achieve the Yoruba Nation.

 

We are blessed with crude oil, gold, precious stones and other mineral resources, unfortunately, the Fulanis are getting the money and use it for the north and impoverish and enslave the Yorubas. They even made a train from their region to Niger republic.

 

We are no longer slaves. “Yoruba must unite to end this impunity. We must be at peace with each other to end this suffering. The government is thieves, they are cheating us. They even lied against Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola that he has directed them not to come to his state.

 

Oyetola is a good perfect man. He gave us the security to protect us and prevent miscreants from infiltrating our rally. He did not direct them to arrest us.

 

“The OPC members that were held in connection with the arrest of Isikilu Wakili must be released, else there will be a massive protest in the country.

 

I give the Oyo State government and FG a week ultimatum to release the OPC members,” Igboho added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari’s anti-trade policies liable for recession – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the nation’s second economic recession on four years of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government restrictive and antitrade policies.     PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that foreign exchange controls and monetary policies of President Muhammadu Buhari had impeded growth […]
News

Pope criticises people going on holiday to flee COVID lockdowns

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pope Francis condemned on Sunday people who had gone abroad on holiday to escape coronavirus lockdowns, saying they needed to show greater awareness of the suffering of others. Speaking after his weekly noon blessing, Francis said he had read newspaper reports of people catching flights to flee government curbs and seek fun elsewhere, reports Reuters. […]
News

Resident Doctors begin nationwide strike  Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has directed its members nationwide, to commerce on an indefinite strike  with effect from Monday, 7 September 2020. The directive was contained in a communique issued by NARD at the end of its virtual National Executive Council and signed by its President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica