There may be no election in Yorubaland in 2023 –Igboho

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has said that there may be no elections in 2023 should the current spate of insecurity persists.

Igboho said this Saturday in Osogbo the Osun State capital, when the agitators of the Yoruba nation agitators under the aegis of Omo Oduduwa converged on the city demanding secession.

Speaking, Igboho said “nobody can cause me to fret and nobody can arrest me. We don’t need any government again, we want the Yoruba Nation. What they have done is enough we don’t want to have anything to do with one Nigeria again. “We don’t need any politicians again.

There shall be no election in Yoruba land. The federal government thought we are joking about leaving Nigeria. “We are determined to achieve the Yoruba Nation.

We are blessed with crude oil, gold, precious stones and other mineral resources, unfortunately, the Fulanis are getting the money and use it for the north and impoverish and enslave the Yorubas. They even made a train from their region to Niger republic.

We are no longer slaves. “Yoruba must unite to end this impunity. We must be at peace with each other to end this suffering. The government is thieves, they are cheating us. They even lied against Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola that he has directed them not to come to his state.

Oyetola is a good perfect man. He gave us the security to protect us and prevent miscreants from infiltrating our rally. He did not direct them to arrest us.

“The OPC members that were held in connection with the arrest of Isikilu Wakili must be released, else there will be a massive protest in the country.

I give the Oyo State government and FG a week ultimatum to release the OPC members,” Igboho added.

