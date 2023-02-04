There was bias in Osun election petition tribunal judgement –Jenyo

Recently, the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo nullified the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke, saying his opponent and immediate past governor, Isiaka Oyetola won the poll. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, a former Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West zone, Reverend Bunmi Jenyo took us into the various issues in contention and why his party is opposed to the judgment. Excerpt:

Recently, the tribunal that sat to hear the petition of former Governor Isiaka Oyetola against incumbent Ademola Adeleke nullified the election that brought the governor into office. What were your immediate reactions when the news got to you?

Of course, the verdict came as a surprise because it was not expected. I happened to be a star witness of the PDP at the tribunal based on the fact that I am the executive assistant to Governor Adeleke. I was his witness, a star witness to the case. When the verdict was given, it was like a joke.

Why do you say so?

I say so because the evidence that we advanced in the case was not used for the judgment. As a matter of fact, I have to tell you this for the record. The chairman of the tribunal who read the lead judgment used all the documents and tabulations provided by the petitioner and APC. So, the chairman of the tribunal was doing the bidding of the petitioner. It was a purchased judgment.

Are you expressly stating that the tribunal was overtly biased against your party?

Yes! There is no doubt about that. Apart from the (tribunal) member , one who read a counter judgment that favoured us did justice to the case because he stated what actually happened at the poll. Let me tell you, there was no majority judgment at all. There were two judgments. One in our favour, and the other that was read in their favour by the chairman. The third person abstained. She didn’t read any judgment for or against us, neither did she indicate that she supported the chairman in his judgment. What we had were two sets of judgments.

You said the tribunal didn’t consider the evidence that you presented to it. Can you be more specific on the evidence that you adduced?

First and foremost, let me give one of such. There were two back end results that were released by INEC. There was one that was syncronised and the other that was not. The situation we had when the same institution had to release two sets of results. INEC later claimed that the first one was not complete because it was not scrutinized.

Can you tell us what is contained in the two documents?

The first one was not properly released because it was hurriedly released to the APC who subsequently forwarded it to the tribunal. When you send something to the server it takes time for the action to be completed. For instance, when I send you money now, it might take you two days before you get the alert, yet the money is already in your account. As a matter of fact, we were even reliably told that the server was hacked; the snag was that INEC wasn’t ready to admit that their system was hacked so as not to erode their credibility with Nigerians. Once there is contention like that, the best thing to do is to go to the originating source. In this case, the originating source was the BVAS. Curiously, BVAS was accepted as an exhibit but the chairman of the tribunal never referred or made any recourse to it. The BVAS platform had been in the custody of the tribunal. This gives reasons for me personally and everybody in the PDP that is involved that the judgment was a purchased judgment.

The tribunal in its judgment stated that there was over voting in some polling booths across the state. Let me ask you pointedly, was there anything like that?

There wasn’t any over voting that affected the result that was credited to Governor Adeleke. The only snag occurred when the BVAS was inspected by myself. Like I said, I represented Governor Adeleke and the PDP at the tribunal. We only discovered six units where over voting occurred. What happened could not even be tagged as over voting per see. Obviously, there was nothing anyone one could do at that instance other than to class it as over voting. According to INEC’s records, only six units could be said to be areas where likely over voting took place but like I said, such couldn’t have overwhelmingly affected the overall outcome of the election. For them (the tribunal) to come out with this 779 units as areas where over voting took place is bizarre. I am indeed very surprised.

Where does this leave the party, I mean the PDP in Osun State?

Are your members demoralized in any way? No! No! You will never see any of our members demoralized. If you are a genuine member, you won’t be. It is like when King Solomon was faced with the task of determining which of the two claimants was the real mother of a disputed child. The real owner displayed some form of calmness while the other one was jumping everywhere. That was what exposed that to the Wisdom of Solomon. That was what made the king know that she was not the mother of the child. What I am saying to you is that we are calm because, slowly and steadily, we will win the race.

From the way you have spoken, it seems that the PDP is not happy with the conduct of INEC during the tribunal?

No! The point is that INEC was in the middle. Obviously, they can’t come out in the open to say that they made a mistake with the document released or that some people hacked into their system because of this forthcoming election, so as not to erode the confidence on the commission. They don’t want people to carry the news about. INEC is conscious of accepting liability. In my own estimation, INEC has done its best just that they need to improve. They just need to improve going forward to avoid this kind of situation in future.

You said the judgment was bought; this is a very serious allegation against the judges.

(Cuts in) The chairman and I have no regret in saying so. It was so glaring.

Do you have any evidence to support your claim?

The evidence was that the judgment was given without using the evidence supplied to it. And also, when you look at the final tabulation of the results by the tribunal, it tallies with the one supplied by the APC. It was the exact figure supplied by the APC.

Are you saying that the tribunal did not make its own independent findings on the evidences adduced by the two parties?

Yes!

Does that now suggest that the PDP will petition the National Judicial Commission to discipline the judge?

We are going on appeal and we will do everything humanly possible to reclaim our mandate.

How has the governor been going on with his duties since the pronouncement, has it in anyway affected him negatively?

No! He has been working very hard to deliver on his promises to the people of the state. He has been doing all he can on daily basis on his responsibility of effectively governing the state properly. He is still in charge of the state. He is not in any way disturbed is distracted. Governance is going on in Osun State on daily basis.

Away from the issues of the tribunal, how prepared is the PDP for the next round of elections?

The PDP is very prepared. In fact, this judgment has served as a form of tonic to our emotions. It has become a call to us to prove to the whole world that Osun is PDP and PDP is Osun.

