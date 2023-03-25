There was not election in Lagos, only intimidation –PDP spokesman, Amode

Days after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was declared winner of the March 18, 2023, governorship election in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which came third at the polls, believes that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has some questions to answer about the election. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Lagos State, Hon. Hakeem Amode, reveals that the party is going back to the drawing board both at the state and at the federal level to put its house in order. Excerpts:

What is your honest assessment of the governorship election in Lagos State, where your party came third?

I’m not even sure we had an election in Lagos State. What we had in Lagos was voters’ intimidation, and harassment everywhere. This was where you saw the government using the apparatuses of the government to intimidate the people; they used ‘agberos’ and thugs to intimidate and beat people up. In Ojodu area of Ikeja, where I voted, our agents were beaten and our tags were torn. Where I voted in Omole Grammar School, there was ‘sacrifice’ at the entrance of the school in trying to intimidate the people. This was across Lagos State; I can begin to name several locations in the state. Can you imagine, Ojo Local Government, they said that the PDP scored 3,000 votes. Ojo, which is our base, one of our strongholds in the state, where the candidate of our party hails from, see what happened there. See what happened in Eti-Osa Local Government, and Oshodi-Isolo Local Government. There were several other local governments like that. It is unfortunate that this is what elections in Nigeria and in Lagos State have degenerated to.

In view of this, are you saying that your party ought to have won, when it came third, and your party was not able to win any seat in both the federal and state legislatures?

Like I said, everybody saw what happened in Lagos State, it is unfortunate. You cannot allocate number and then begin to say that this party came second or third. So, you cannot claim victory and you cannot say that what happened in the presidential election would also transmit to success. You can see this happening across Nigeria, see a state like Oyo, where the APC won most of the federal seats and the presidential election there, you can see what happened at the governorship election. There are several states like that, look at what happened in Plateau State and Benue State… So, you cannot justify that one party came first or second as a result of what we had. We are now saying that the election was manipulated and there are so many issues surrounding the election in Lagos State, which you cannot justify.

What would be the next step for your party?

The next step for us, like our Governorship Candidate in the state, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor said, election is not an event, it’s a process. We will follow all of the processes to the end and see what happens. It is not a decision for him to make, it’s a decision for the party as a whole and the candidate to decide.

But people accused your candidate of trying to do it alone as someone like a chieftain of the party in the state, Chief Bode George, appears not to be with him as he even did a press conference on behalf of the candidate of the Labour Party in the state, Mr, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. There were also reports that Jandor ought to have used Rhodes-Vivour as deputy and that there were compromises within the party, how would you react to this, is the party still one in the state?

This was what we saw happen in the last election. Chief Olabode George is my brother from Lagos Island, he is somebody that I know very well. The party at the national level agreed to look at all these issues critically and see what they are going to do about them. We cannot continue to do this in Lagos every four years, where some members within the party would not support the candidate of the party. Primary election had gone and we were supposed to come together and move forward as a team and deliver the candidate of the party irrespective of whatever differences we have. The party would still sit down and look at everything holistically and think of what to do next.

If you look at the election generally, it’s like the PDP could not achieve much, the party lost the presidential election, and does not have the majority in the National Assembly. We also saw what happened with the G5 Governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Generally speaking, it’s like the PDP is having serious issues; do you see the party going back to number one, also see what happened in Ogun State, where disunity reigned before the election?

Let me start from Ogun State, which you mentioned, all Nigerians besaw what happened in the state. Where other states were having re-run based on the number of cancelled votes, there is no reason Ogun State should not have re-run based on what happened with the margin of win and the number of cancelled results. Apart from that, let us look at the country generally, you would see that what happened in Lagos State happened in a lot of other states. See what happened in Enugu State, and Kaduna State. Look at the high level of violence, falsification of results, BVAS machines were stolen and so many things went wrong in the last election. On the issue of the G-5 Governors, they are leaders of our party, but whatever they became today, it was the PDP that gave them the platform, and everything they needed. It is unfortunate that we ended up where we are. After primaries, there ought to be reconciliation and we move on, this does not happen anywhere else except in Nigeria. I’m sure that after this, the party at the national level would take stock and sit down and set up a committee to review everything and look at the way forward through reconciliation and find a way to bring the PDP back to our days of glory.

Will your party now call for the cancellation of the governorship election in Lagos State or that there should be rerun in some areas, and does your party have evidence to prove some of these allegations you have made?

I said it earlier that we will see to the whole exercise, we will look at it and take a decision and our governorship candidate in the state would play a major role in looking at what we need to do in the state. We will look at everything; we cannot just jump to go to court. We will examine all the evidence we have and decide what we need to do.

