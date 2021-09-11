There were no parallel LG congresses in Lagos – APC chair, Balogun

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Tunde Balogun, has dismissed his rumoured removal as a figment of the imagination of his political enemies. In this interview with Oladipupo Awo jobi, Balogun emphasised that his party is positioned to continue to rule in Lagos State and in Nigeria.

There were reports of parallel Local Government Congresses in the state, what is your reaction to this?

The Congress was generally peaceful, some people just decided to go parallel in some places. What was recommended for all the states by the national headquarters of the party was consensus. We only have few dissidents in Lagos State, who decided to go parallel and it will not affect anything. Those are not the people you should pay attention to. Pay attention to party members, who are interested in making the party successful. You can only find only parallel congresses in two or three places in the state.

What is your party going to do about this?

There is nothing we can do than to unite ourselves. We will not mind members who are playing to the gallery or are disssidents. We are talking about loyal party members, who want the progress of the party not nominal members, who are just bearing membership of the party for nothing. We are talking about people who believe in the progress of the party, we want to be the party that will continue to rule in the state and in the country and rule it well.

What are you going to do about those who went parallel?

You know that the election was gener-ally peaceful.

There was a report that you were suspended as the Chairman of the party?

Nothing can be farther from the truth. Does the national suspend state officers. It is just the figment of the imagination of some people. You cannot be in my position and not have enemies.

Why would such a report come out?

I know where it is coming from, if you want to do investigative journalism, go to the national secretariat of the APC and find out. There is no basis for such suspension. Go and do your own investigation.

What are you doing to ensure the unity of your party?

I am doing my best to bring everybody together. I cannot be distracted by the insinuations of some people. I want to move on, it is when they see you perform that they become envious.

Now that the LG congresses have been done, what is your plan for the state congres

We will continue to have peaceful congresses. We are planning our state congresses. I am in Abuja right now to ensure that my party succeeds and prepare for the convention, which is the ultimate.

