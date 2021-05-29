Metro & Crime

There won’t be banditry, ethnic violence in Kano – Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Saturday declared that his administration will continue to ensure that the ancient commercial city remains the most peaceful state in the country, devoid of insurgency, banditry, ethnic unrest and discrimination.
Ganduje, who spoke during a Town Hall meeting/presentations to mark his six-year anniversary as governor, described Kano as a mini-Nigeria where all residents are recognised as indigenes of the state.
“We promise that everybody is an indigene of Kano State. No discrimination, no segregation. In Kano, no armed robbery, no ethnic problem, no banditry, no insurgency. Nigeria is one and in Kano we maintain this principle, because Kano is a mini-Nigeria where everybody is recognised as an indigene,” he said.
Ganduje also promised that his administration will continue with the free, compulsory basic and secondary education policy.
He maintained that education in Kano State is free and compulsory from primary to secondary level, adding that the most important thing is the political will which has been demonstrated.
He further stated that one challenge has been funding. “We have paid all our counterpart funding. The UBEC counterpart funding has been paid to the letter running into billions of naira.  The Federal Government  has also succeeded in paying its counterpart funding.”

