There’ll be consequences for refusing to zone ticket to – South East leaders

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo and Okey Maduforo Awka

Prominent leaders in the South East geo-political region have carpeted the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for throwing open its presidential ticket, with call for a rethink saying the decision will spell doom as it will result cause dire consequences for the country if left unaddressed.

This is coming just as those who commented on the issue on Friday accused the main opposition party of bad faith considering the fact that the people of the region have always voted for the PDP. Those who reacted to the development include the leadership of the Greater Nigeria Conference (GNC) during a visit to the corporate headquarters of New Telegraph on Friday led by a former National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo. Others in his entourage include two former senators, Victor Umeh and Chris Anyawu as well as another chieftain, Chief Ferdinand Agu.

Commenting separately was a First Republic Minister, Chief Mbazuruike Amaechi, a former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife. Addressing some editors of the paper, Nwodo who called for the support of the media as well as other Nigerians to forge a bridge for the actualization of the objective, added that the leaders of the region are traumatised by the report. He stated that the move was a follow up to a recent forum where the issue was resolved by stakeholders in South and the North-central parts of the country.

“We are traumatised by the outcome of the NEC meeting of the PDP just two days ago where they (the PDP leaders) threw the ticket open. We are traumatised with the development. In the past seven years the people of South East have been penalized for voting 95 per cent for the PDP.

“Now for that party not to consider it fit to zone the office to Southern Nigeria and micro-zone the South East as the sub-region that has not enjoyed the office when it comes to Southern Nigeria. We feel very much overcharged and we are saying it loud and clear.”

Nwodo said. On his part, Umeh stated that their action is not on partisan basis as membership comprises of Igbo sons and daughters from various political parties. Umeh said, “You know that I don’t belong to the PDP anymore but if they continue to do this (marginalize the South East) there must be consequences. We are very angry with this development because we have been supporting the PDP without bringing Nigeria down. “We have accepted everything that has been foisted on us in the name of ensuring cooperation with other people from other regions.”

He said. Ezeife and Amaechi in a chat with our correspondent echoed the same sentiment, saying, “This is a party that has enjoyed the support and votes of the South East geopolitical zone yet the party has chosen to be-tray us by not respecting the agitation for zoning the ticket to the South East. “This is not fair at all and we urge our aspirants from Igbo land to harmonize themselves and present one aspirant or work for any political party that has an Igbo person as its candidate.”

 

