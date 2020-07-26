There’ll be more deaths in Aso Rock –Primate Ayodele

When the Spiritual Head, NRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, prophesied on May 4, that Isa Funtua, a prominent member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabal, would die if he didn’t change his ways and allow spiritual cleansing of Aso Rock Villa, little was it known that the prophesy would come to pass speedily.

On July 20, the nation woke up to the shocking news of Funtua’s demise.

Thus the prophesy was fulfilled. The man, who once described himself as ‘The Cabal Himself,’ succumbed to cardiac arrest. It was not a case of the witch cried last night and the baby died next morning.

But rather another addition to the number of Ayodele’s list of fulfilled prophecies. Now the Primate is at his predictions again. Hear him: “Death is still imminent in Aso Rock Villa. Buhari will still cry again; and they must do the cleansing of the Villa so that Buhari will not cry.

Death will not take away what will make Nigeria to drop her flag on the math. Who it is going to affect God has not revealed to me. But this one will be bad.” Speaking during an exclusively interview with our correspondent, the renowned prophet added that COVID-19 is not yet over.

“COVID-19 is very much around to kill more corrupt Nigerians and people who have abused privileges. Nobody is safe. COVID -19 is in every part of Nigeria. Yet government is arrogant to God by refusing to reopen the Church of God.”

On the Edo State election, Primate Ayodele said: “Godwin Obaseki is God’s project.The contest is not between Godwin Obaseki and Ize Iyamu; it is between Obaseki and Oshiomhole. But Oshiomhole has no shame.

Otherwise, why would he present a man who is rocked with scandal even though he had earlier painted Obaseki in good light? Obaseki will rubbish Oshiomhole and PDP will win Edo State.”

He stated that without manipulation, “Edo state will not follow Oshiomhole, civil servants will not in support him. Let Oshiomhole go and carry juju around Edo State, Obaseki will beat him hands down. He cannot fight God’s project. Obaseki should stand firm and be focused. Anybody who tampers with Edo Election will die.”

He continued: “Just like I said that COVID- 19 will kill corrupt prominent Nigerians, anybody who will turn Edo election, whether a judge, thug or politician, will die a mysterious death.

That is the word of God. I am not from Edo State. Edo pastors are sleeping because they don’t want to offend anybody.” The oracle of God turned his attention to the Ondo State governorship election, prophesying that the result will prove Governor Rotimi Ekeredolu’s victory.

“The power of incumbency will still keep Akeredolu while a combination of the power of incumbency and good works will deliver Obaseki’ victory at the Edo polls.”

On the international scene, Primate Ayodele predicted that Joe Biden will emerge as the Democratic Presidential candidate; and will give his party victory at the coming US presidential election.

Could one rightly describe Primate Ayodele as the leading prophet over and above the likes of Prophet T B Joshua, Prophet Joshua Iginle, Apostle Johnson Suleman and a host of others?

One religious analyst, Pedro Olarenwaju said: “From January till date, everything Primate Ayodele has said had come to pass. This has made him a leading prophet not only in Nigeria but be in the Nostradamus of our time.”

According to Olarenwaju, most of the Primates fulfilled prophecies are unimaginable considering the persisting circumstances at the times of the predictions.

“For instance, one could understand when Ayodele said in his collection of prophesies titled: ‘Warnings to The Nations’, that the U S and China was going to have issues. But when he said on page 194 that ‘the US and UN will have issues because the US will reduce the UN’s funds, it’s fulfillment was way out of anyone’s imagination.

Reason is that the US is inseparable from the UN. “Likewise the renowned prophet’s prediction two years ago, recorded on page 229 of his 2019/2020 book of prophesies, beats all imaginations.

He had said that the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole would be booted out of the leadership of the ruling party.

It was a prediction against all odds considering Oshiomhole’s overwhelming control of APC then; and his proven ability to perform wonder within the party apparatus.

As if that was not enough to keep both skeptics and fans alike wondering, the Primate prophesied that the current Governor of Edo State, Oshiomhole’s estranged political godson, Godwin Obaseki would be eased out of the ruling parties,” the analyst pointed out.

Sunday Telegraph found out that on page 79 of the ‘Warning to The Nations,’ Primate Oyodele predicted thus : “The Governor of Edo State must pray fervently as I foresee attack on his convoys. Let us rebuke political tension in the state.

Let us rebuke problems in the State House of Assembly. There will be political tension in the state as I foresee the PDP battling with APC on so many grounds.”

On page 80 of the book of prophesies, he further urged Governor Obaseki, to pray so that he would not loose any of his aides. Specifically, Ayodele said: “The state will improve in tax collection and internally generated revenue will increase.

The governor and the party executives will be having issues,” Both predictions came to pass.

Obaseki was eventually forced out of the party as a result of tussle with is his erstwhile godfather, Adams Oshiomhole. Already Obaseki has pitched his tent with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Oshihomole also lost out of the ruling party’s leadership.

Obaseki also emerge as PDP governorship candidate in the Edo election while Ize -Iyamu clinched APC’s ticket in Edo State. Other people, who responded to our correspondent’s questions pointed out what the described to as Primate Ayodele’s consistency and regularity of fulfilled prophecies at both the home and the international scenes.

A political analyst, Chijiuka Okwara, recently recalled that the Primate had predicted ahead of the 2019 general elections that PDP would loose the presidential seat if Senator Bukola Saraki was denied of PDP presidential ticket and it was so.

“It is also on record that ahead of Bayelsa election, while there was mass defections from PDP to ruling APC, the renowned prophet predicted that PDP would be victorious. It came to pass.

“Not too long ago, he predicted rightly that Abba Kyari, who was until his demise, was referred to as the defacto President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, would die.

Ayodele subsequently prophesied that gun shots would rock Aso Rock Villa and gunshot were heard in the nation’s seat, power as prophesied,” Okwara pointed out. At the international scene, the primate had forewarned that a strange disease would arise from China.

Speaking on pages 245 of ‘Warnings to the Nations’, Ayodele’s said: “I foresee outbreak of diseases that will be of an epidemic status, killings and attacks which will trouble world leaders.

Governments in the world will be troubled as countries like the United States of America, China and the United Kingdom will be making the world difficult for people to live to in.”

The audacious prophet equally predicted that America and Russia would take China to the World Court over an issue and that the American President Donald Trump would have a lots of difficulties back home as “lot of troubles awaits Trump and his political strength will be weakened and threatened.

President Trump should pray fervently as I foresee a gang up bothering on impeachment moves against him,” they all came to pass.

