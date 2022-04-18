There’ll be no insecurity in Adamawa, if… – Namdas

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, has reiterated that if given the opportunity to govern Adamawa State, the issue of insecurity in the state would be a thing of the past.

Namdas said as chairman of the Committee on Army in the lower chamber, he has all it takes to reduce the level of insecurity to its barest minimum, if not eliminating it completely.

The lawmaker, an aspirant for the governorship seat in Adamawa State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, spoke with members of the Correspondent Chapel in Yola during an interactive session.

He assured that; “This I will do if eventually I win the governorship election by engaging all the security apparatus.

