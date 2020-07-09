News

There’s crisis in Oyo APC, says Group

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Contrary to a recent claim by the Chairman of the party in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, that all was well and no crisis in the party, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), “Way Forward Group,” has said that there was crisis, describing Oke’s claim as untrue. The group stated this in a letter to the Acting National Chairman of the Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. The letter signed by the Convener of the group, Eng. Dipo Fawole, and Secretary, Hon Kazeem Adebayonle Sanni reads: “We members of “Way Forward Group” of APC, Oyo State, are using this medium to clarify a few issues on the recent statements and press release from the office of the Chairman of Oyo State APC.

“The claim and proclamation by Chief Akin Oke- led Executive that all is well with Oyo APC and that there is no division within the party is untrue. “Westatewithoutmincing words that this pronouncement is not a true reflection of the position alluded to by majority of party faithfulwho have expected the pursuit of permanent peace after the demiseof SenatorAbiolaAjimobi, theformerGovernorof Oyo State. “It is rather unfortunate and highly disappointing that Pa Akin Oke and his cabal within the state EXCO would author and release such falsehood that will come to the attention of the Apex body to compound further, the already tense situation within the state wing of the party, for whatever reasons and indecorous purposes intended.”

Our Reporters

