Business

There’s dignity in starting a business from scratch ― Sonaira CEO

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, founder and CEO of Sonaira Business World, has declared that one of her missions of going into business is to teach young Nigerians business etiquettes and open up business opportunities to them.

“We are on a mission to teach Nigerian youths business skills. There’s no better way to appreciate growth than starting small, starting from scratch. This has been the story of most successful businesses and Sonaira Business World is not an exception,” she said.
Omon-Obehi Ovuehor established Sonaira Business World in 2015 after working in a couple of organisations and graduating from the university. In two years, she had built it into a viable venture, which, in less than seven years, has become the fastest-growing online conglomerate in Nigeria.

Speaking further, she noted: “We are aware that a lot of people avoid taking risks because they fear losing, but the worst risk is not taking any risk at all. Business is all about strategy, and it takes a determined and focused person to handle trade risks.”

Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, who singlehandedly built her business from scratch, is a reservoir of experiential lessons that are valuable to those starting off on the entrepreneurship trail.
“My advice to a young aspiring entrepreneur is for him or her to develop a passion and make money out of it. This is the first step of breaking ties with poverty,” she said.

She also added: “An entrepreneur is someone who can make something out of nothing, with or without big capital.  It’s better to start small, make small mistakes and learn quickly; than to start big and make mighty blunders. This is one of the factors of having a sustainable business in this time and age.”

On what Sonaira has in stock for Nigerians seeking an added stream of income,  she said: “We have taken time to map out several programmes for everyone to fit in. Students, stay-at-home moms, corps members, civil servants, professionals, captains of industries and business enthusiasts can earn through our distribution. We offer opportunities to people to earn as they resell or refer others.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Nnamani: Telcos should be part of CBN’s infrastructure funding

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani was recently elected as the President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON). In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on the agenda of the new executives for the telecoms industry and the need for more funding for telecoms infrastructure among others       Kindly tell us more about ATCON, […]
Business

Twitter hacking spree alarms experts concerned about the platform’s security

Posted on Author Reporter

  The extraordinary hacking spree that hit Twitter on Wednesday, leading it to briefly muzzle some of its most widely followed accounts, is drawing questions about the platform’s security and resilience in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election. Twitter said late Wednesday hackers obtained control of employee credentials to hijack accounts including those of […]
Business

AfDB, others pledge to boost economies post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Heads of four Regional Development Banks (RDBs)- African Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)- have reaffirmed their commitment to working together to boost their regions’ economies in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic. They made the pledge at a virtual […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica