There’s dignity in starting a business from scratch ― Sonaira CEO

Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, founder and CEO of Sonaira Business World, has declared that one of her missions of going into business is to teach young Nigerians business etiquettes and open up business opportunities to them.

“We are on a mission to teach Nigerian youths business skills. There’s no better way to appreciate growth than starting small, starting from scratch. This has been the story of most successful businesses and Sonaira Business World is not an exception,” she said.

Omon-Obehi Ovuehor established Sonaira Business World in 2015 after working in a couple of organisations and graduating from the university. In two years, she had built it into a viable venture, which, in less than seven years, has become the fastest-growing online conglomerate in Nigeria.

Speaking further, she noted: “We are aware that a lot of people avoid taking risks because they fear losing, but the worst risk is not taking any risk at all. Business is all about strategy, and it takes a determined and focused person to handle trade risks.”

Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, who singlehandedly built her business from scratch, is a reservoir of experiential lessons that are valuable to those starting off on the entrepreneurship trail.

“My advice to a young aspiring entrepreneur is for him or her to develop a passion and make money out of it. This is the first step of breaking ties with poverty,” she said.

She also added: “An entrepreneur is someone who can make something out of nothing, with or without big capital. It’s better to start small, make small mistakes and learn quickly; than to start big and make mighty blunders. This is one of the factors of having a sustainable business in this time and age.”

On what Sonaira has in stock for Nigerians seeking an added stream of income, she said: “We have taken time to map out several programmes for everyone to fit in. Students, stay-at-home moms, corps members, civil servants, professionals, captains of industries and business enthusiasts can earn through our distribution. We offer opportunities to people to earn as they resell or refer others.”

