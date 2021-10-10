There’s grand plan to manipulate Anambra poll, says Okoye

Recently the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami announced the possible declaration of a state of emergency in Anambra State. In this interview with OKEY MADUFORO the Special Adviser to Obiano on Political Matters Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye Okoye speaks about the development and its implication of the Anambra governorship polls

What is your take on the likely declaration of a state of emergency in Anambra State by the Federal Government

? It is no news that a man who is the chief law officer of our country is making such submissions about the state of security in Anambra State.

It is no news that he is coming from this standpoint of state of emergency because this has been a battle that we have been fighting with them at the Federal High Court to the Appeal Court and now at the Supreme Court to stop Prof Charles Soludo from contesting the governorship election in Anambra State.

This is coming today October 7, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published its final list of candidates for the November election and Soludo’s name is on the list and that shows frustration on their part.

On the state of emergency it is the responsibility of the government to provide security and control the armed forces, Police and other security agencies in the state.

But when you come to the state governors they are the chief security officers of their respective states but they do not have control of the operatives in their states.

Abuja appoints and posts the Commissioner of Police; the Army Commanders and Directors of State Security and the governor have no such powers.

When a governor begins to work and plan with a Police Commissioner soon he is transferred and the governor may not even know when he is transferred and just recently the new police Commissioner who has not spent up to three months was transferred so how can the governor work with the personnel? All these are antics and prelude to a plot by the same people ahead of the governorship election in Anambra.

From 2017 to now we did not experience this issue of transfer of police Commissioner but now that the elections are close they have started.

Why the state of emergency in Anambra when APC government was not able to secure the North such as a state as important as Kaduna and the North-East they are talking about the South-East and Anambra State.

Are you saying that there is a grand plot to manipulate the election in Anambra?

Exactly that has been their style at every election in Anambra State.

They have started burning police stations built by Anambra people and even the ones that were rebuilt after the EndSARS have been burnt down in the process of creating insecurity before the election so that they will declare a state of emergency. Take a look at Nnewi town, the Japan of the South-East and you will ask yourself what is so significant about Nnewi?

The killings and destruction in Nnewi is a deliberate attempt to kill and destroy the South-East economy because of what our people stand to gain from the industrial and commercial sector.

They know that Governor Willie Obiano has proven that he is the best in the South- East in the area of security and they have chosen to rubbish his administration by creating insecurity in the state.

Last time they said that Obiano did not attend the South-East Security meeting and I ask would you attend a meeting with someone who broke into your compound and set your house on fire?

Former Minister for Finance, Dr. Chu Okonfwu, a man down with stroke lost his house to the same people that want to govern Anambra State and my question is who hoisted the Nigerian flag at his house and who brought the branded vehicle to his house and set it ablaze?

These are the people that you expect my governor to go and discuss security issues with.

Governor Obiano had a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Abuja what actually happened?

Yes, he went to see the President on the situation in Anambra State because a lot of spurious reports and allegations are flying about that he has lost control of security in the state.

Some people claim to have the ears of Mr. President, why did they not stop him from seeing the President? They claim that IPOB is behind the killings in Anambra State but that body has come up to say that they are not involved, so who are the unknown gunmen?

That goes to show you that some people who had a hand in the burning of Anambra State during the mayhem are sponsoring the killings and no Anambra person would want to destroy his state and kill his fellow man in the name of politics because it is not the Igbo man’s style.

The same character that fought Sen. Chris Ngige while he was governor has come back in their usual manner to take over Anambra State by force but incidentally Anambra people know them and their antics.

One of them was my classmate in the secondary school in Enugu and he could not pass the school certificate examination and he wants to come and govern Anambra State.

I am 64 years old and a person from my own generation is coming to repeat what they did in those days and you think that Anambra people would allow that to happen.

It would be resisted by the people and look at the history of governance in Anambra State. We had Chiwoke Mbadinuju, no matter what may be said of him, if it is still not the same people that ruined him.

We had Sen. Chris Ngige a man with great success in the civil service and in the governance of the state.

We had Mr. Peter Obi who also did well and ran a populist government and today Governor Willie Obiano who has indeed done excellently well and now first class brains coming into the saddle and some people now want Anambra State to nose dive into the pit of hell.

But the panel of enquiry did not indict those people you are talking about?

The Justice Keazor panel of enquiry on Anambra mayhem presented a report of their findings and recommendations and the reports are in public domain and these people were indicted for burning Anambra State and according to Igbo tradition should go on exile and make restitution for their sins against the land of Anambra State yet they have been going about parading themselves.

Anambra Deputy Governor is said to have joined the APC?

I classify those that dumped their parties to join the APC in two different positions.

The first one are those I call people that have integrity burden, that is those that have problems with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and they include serving political office holders and those who are no longer in office and they joined the APC for soft landing, and the second one are those who are spiritually hungry and that is people who may have N1billion but they were bought with N20 million.

The Deputy Governor has not made any pronouncements about joining another party and he is a level headed gentleman in last seven years and I know that he is educated and knowledgeable enough to know what to do and the right channel and process to deliver his message.

APGA is a movement and not just a party and since the former governor Mr. Peter Obi left office what has happened to his electoral victory?

So it is not about the persons leaving the party who claimed that it is by their own strength that they were winning the election but the party and all those that left APGA let us see if it is their personalities that won their election or the political platform called APGA.

