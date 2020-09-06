There’s hidden agenda in proposed constitution review –Junaid Mohammed

The move by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to compel the National Assembly to halt further amendments to the 1999 Constitution has triggered mixed reactions from prominent Nigerians. In this interview, a medical doctor, politician and social critic, Dr Junaid Mohammed wades into the controversy and tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the opposition has a lot of merits

What do you have to say about the controversy trailing the proposed constitutional amendment?

For me, what I can see from the whole thing emanating from the Senate or the National Assembly about the proposed amendment of the constitution is that this is another jamboree which will not solve any of Nigeria’s problems. As far as I’m concerned, the whole scenario is deceitful waste of time and resources.

What informed your taking this position?

Not long ago, in fact I’m talking about 2014, we had an exercise which they called the National Conference and which turned out to be a gathering for constitutional amendment. I have my own views about it and as one of the participants at that conference; I think that I am more than qualified to comment about it.

The whole exercise collapsed. It collapsed because, it was done in bad faith and those who planned it thought they could play with the intelligence of a substantial majority of the population of this country.

Of course, what happened is now history. It failed woefully not because those who supported it forgot that even though the 1999 Constitution has defects, it was and still is the law in Nigeria. It failed because there was no consultation and the people who were involved in the exercise had no mandate from the people they claimed to represent at the conference.

Also, the government of the day under President Goodluck Jonathan and those working for him came with an already written constitution and they expected the rest of us to simply ratify that constitution.

Certainly there is nothing infallible about any constitution and constitutions are meant to be amended when the need arises. But nobody should use the amendment of the constitution as an avenue to get through the backdoor what they could not get through the front door. That is what is being attempted now.

Those who think they can create additional states for themselves and those who also think they can use it to advance their presidential ambitions and so on and so forth, are the ones behind the proposed exercise. Now, they have all put their eggs in one basket and they believe that somehow, if the exercise can be carried out, they will be able to wangle their way and muscle themselves through a mixture of blackmail and threats. It did not work then and I don’t believe it is going to work.

Secondly, I have very serious doubts about the credibility of the Senate and particularly the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan because everybody knows that he is a big boy to President Buhari and because the National Assembly is controlled by their party, they feel they can do anything.

They want us to leave all the problems of this country and concentrate on amendment of the constitution.

Thirdly, I also have my doubts about the integrity of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege, the man who is directly in charge of the constitutional amendment process. I don’t know, if we are really serious about credibility, should some of these people be the ones to lead the country through this very serious exercise?

In any case, when Buhari, Lawan and Omo Agege went into the elections in 2019, did they tell Nigerians that when they get the peoples mandate they are going to amend the constitution? We have to be very careful about what we do because we have been tricked so many times. If these people imagine that they can play on our intelligence, and then let them go ahead and let’s see.

But this is not the first time that the National Assembly will be amending the constitution. Why is this one different and attracting this kind of criticisms?

Well, the previous amendments were done because of certain developments in the polity at those times. They were done through the doctrine of necessity because otherwise the country itself will grind to a complete halt.

But within the constitution itself, it has provided the ways and means of changing the constitution. If those ways and means a followed strictly, there is no way you can just begin the amendment of the constitution at this time, leaving all the troubles facing the country.

Besides, in life, whether political life, economic life or social life, you should be able to tell people why you need to do what you are planning to do. Now, there are problems on Nigeria today, but the problems are not problems of the constitution per se.

They are problems of implementers of the constitution. The problems we have in Nigeria today are poverty, economic mismanagement, social disharmony and large scale insecurity, just to mention but a few.

Now, I will like to know what will happen tomorrow, if they amend the constitution and end up creating more states, how that will solve the problems of the country. Unless you tell me what specific problems the proposed amendment will solve, I don’t want to waste my time. I don’t know how creation of an additional state in the South East will solve the problem of this country.

I also don’t know how you’re saying that it is the turn of a particular region to get the Presidency will solve the problems of Nigeria. I don’t know how the adoption of the British parliamentary system or the French system will solve our problems.

In other words, you’re in agreement with the Northern Elders Forum on their call to halt the constitution amendment. Is that not so?

I agree with them not because I am a member, but on this issue, I am with them two hundred percent. If you know my political antecedents, I have never accepted a lot of what people push out to the public space without interrogating the issues properly. I have my doubts about this exercise and the possible motives.

The APC has nothing to do with power rotation but they are behaving as if it is part of their own constitution.

Yes, the PDP has it but APC appears to be copying everything about PDP, so they are virtually the same thing. But don’t expect some of us to endorse just anything coming from these characters.

You seem to have some misgivings about our lawmakers. What exactly did you say is wrong with those leading the constitution amendment exercise?

I don’t have any personal problems with them but remember that when Lawan emerged as President of the Senate, the first thing he said was that if there was any way that could be found to extend the tenure of Muhammadu Buhari , he would be willing to support it.

Did he really say that? I can’t remember him saying so?

He did. As people who follow the newspapers because it was in the news. What happened was that this was brought to my attention. Secondly, he (Lawan) was quoted as having a presidential ambition and for a while, he kept quiet. Then when people started reacting he came out to deny it.

Are you saying that those driving the constitution amendment have ulterior motives such as awarding a tenure extension?

Whatever it is, there is a hidden agenda. It doesn’t matter what exactly the agenda is and who has it, there is a hidden agenda. Secondly, I am not saying that the current constitution is so sacrosanct that it cannot be amended, but you cannot commence constitutional amendment without telling the country why you need that constitutional amendment and what you want to achieve.

An amendment to a national constitution must be done in good faith and directed at solving some specific problems.

Earlier I mentioned to you poverty, economic mismanagement, we are virtually on the verge of going into another recession and these are some of the problem. Are you telling me that once we amend our constitution, the Boko Haram in the North East and the bandits in the North West will go away?

What about the social disharmony in the country? For example, Kaduna State is part of the old North, they are busy killing themselves. Now, tell me if there is a constitution amendment, restructuring or any of these useless slogans, what will happen to these people who are fighting themselves?

Now if we leave constitution amendment, what will you proffer as solution to all these problems that you’ve mentioned?

What I proffer may not be the final solution. We cannot amend something that we have really tried. The constitution we are talking about has been in use only since 1999. Remember that the 1999 Constitution was basically an amendment to the 1979 Constitution.

But we have continued to tinker with the constitution every time we go through an election cycle. If we continue to do it this way particularly when we have some politically ambitious people we stand a risk. I am not saying there should be no amendment but how long have you practiced the sections you had amended?

How do you ensure that the sections of the constitution which you want to amend will solve the problems of the country?

I challenge those who want to ignore the problems of poverty and insecurity for the amendment of the constitution to go ahead and do so. I don’t believe that Lawan could have started what he is doing without reaching an agreement between him and the President if the country.

They can’t play on my intelligence because none of them has the kind of cognate experience that I have in politics. None of them too has made the kind of sacrifice I made for this country. I sacrificed my career to go into public service. Many of them in politics today are just like products of accidents.

The NEF said the amendments have become repetitive and a wastage of resources. Do you also agree?

Yeah. Let’s operate with the constitution we have for some time and observe carefully its pros and cons and unless we try to relate the amendments with the problems of the country, we’re only trying to waste our time and resources.

You’re telling me that after changing from the British parliamentary system to American presidential system in 1979, we have gone through four different amendments of our social contract?

We still have the 1993 Constitution; 1995 Constitution, which was an Abacha contraption, then we have the one of 2014 and now we are talking about another one. Are we really a serious people?

Don’t we have any other thing to do with the time and resources at our disposal? Or do we just like turning a blind eye to the real problems of the country?

Are you comfortable with the split in the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and formation of the New Nigeria Bar Association (NNBA) by mostly lawyers from the North?

Well, I’m not comfortable with that development. I mean, if the Northern lawyers will like to have a Northern Nigeria Bar Association or whatever they call themselves, they should go first to the main NBA and discuss the issue. If they all agree that that is the rich way to go, then they can go and create whatever they want to create.

But I do not think that because certain people who occupy certain positions have not gotten what they wanted we now want to break the Nigeria Bar Association.

If we do that we will be missing the point because the NBA has some useful purposes to serve and not to serve the ego if certain people or certain lawyers. I don’t support it because like any lawyer, I am also a professional.

Even if I don’t agree what certain things happening in the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), I will be the last person to say let us break the NMA and let us have a Northern Nigeria Medical Association. In fact, how many Northerners are medical doctors or lawyers?

What has happened to the NBA shows you that some professionals in Nigeria are very irresponsible.

Simply because some of them found themselves at the receiving end of some perceive injustice, look at what is happening now. As far as I am concerned, it is not the business of the NBA or any other professional association to become openly involved in partisan politics.

My understanding is that there is a problem in the NBA over the invitation or noninvitation of Governor Nasir El-Rufai but I don’t think that is a good reason to balkanise the NBA because if they try it and succeed with the NBA, another group of persons will also try it with other professional associations.

What is your view on the US warning about the activities of Al Qaeda in Nigeria? Do you think our government is responding appropriately to this threat?

They are not and they don’t intend to respond appropriately because they do not seem to take such warning seriously. When you have people who are on a national assignment and they are not doing well and you fail to remove them and replace them with competent people, this is what you get.

We all know those who are not doing well, especially the Chief of Army Staff and the other Service Chiefs. Whether the insecurity we now face is associated with Al Qaeda or not collectively, the Nigerian Armed Forces has failed. So the first thing is to get rid of those who are not doing well in our military service. We do not need the United States or other western countries to tell us what is going on in Nigeria.

Everybody who is sincere and who has a minimal familiarity about military operations either in the North-East or North-West or even down South knows that this security system and the people that President Buhari appointed as Service Chiefs are not doing well.

Many Nigerians have said so several times, but because it does not suit him (Buhari), he is not prepared to change them.

Every day we have one lie about how they are decimating terrorists and day there is a rumour that the security chiefs might be changed, somebody will smuggle the information to Buratai and we find him coming into Aso Rock to have a one on one meeting with Buhari and that’s the end.

They will tell us that you don’t change generals in the middle of a war. It is a lie. In fact it is in the middle of a war that you should change the generals because the lives of citizens are at stake.

This is really the time to make changes especially when you find that those in charge are not doing well. You shove them aside and get more competent hands. So, my call again is that these service chiefs should and secondly, we must also find out how the billions of Naira they were given to prosecute the war has been spent in the last six years

