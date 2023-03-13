There’s hope for better Nigeria – Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday expressed hope for a better Nigeria, urging the people to bear with the government “as everything is being done to ensure that the current hardship is addressed”. According to a statement by the monarch’s Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, the monarch made the appeal on the occasion of the first year anniversary of the throne. He acknowledged the hardship in the land occasioned by the naira redesign policy of the Federal Government. Balogun was installed on March 11, 2022, following the demise of Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji.

