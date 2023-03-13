There’s hope for better Nigeria – Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday expressed hope for a better Nigeria, urging the people to bear with the government “as everything is being done to ensure that the current hardship is addressed”. According to a statement by the monarch’s Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, the monarch made the appeal on the occasion of the first year anniversary of the throne. He acknowledged the hardship in the land occasioned by the naira redesign policy of the Federal Government. Balogun was installed on March 11, 2022, following the demise of Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji.
Related Articles
Ortom salutes Nigerian women’s resilience
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday commended the courage and resilience of Nigerian women to excel even in the face of cultural and social-economic inhibitions. Governor Ortom stated this in a goodwill message through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Na thaniel Ikyur, to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD). He noted that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Study: Short naps don’t relieve sleep deprivation
The latest study from Michigan State University (MSU)’s Sleep and Learning Laboratory has shown that a nap during the day won’t restore a sleepless night. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Sleep’. Study author and Director of MSU’s Sleep and Learning Lab, Kimberly Fenn who is associate professor of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti APC inaugurates state electoral committee
The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti State, yesterday inaugurated an Electoral Committee to oversee the forthcoming Congresses. This is coming as a former lawmaker in the State alleges a sinister motive to frustrate the Congress. The seven members Inaugurated committee headed by Chief Samuel Abejide has Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade as a representative of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)