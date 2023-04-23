There’s more to Kaduna killings than meets the eye, says Timbwak Achie

Dr. Timbwak Samuel Achie is the National President, Atyap Community Development Association, (ACDA) in the Southern part of Kaduna State. In this interview with BABA NEGEDU in Kaduna, Achie says it is an anathema that military checkpoints dot the landscape in the area, but terrorists still attack and kill villagers without anyone being apprehended

How many times have your community been attacked this year?

If you are talking about this year, we have had four serious attacks on this land. The first one happened in Ungwan Wakili and we lost 17 people, the second one happened in Langson where we lost 10 people. The third one happened in Atak’Njei where the palace of the paramount ruler is and we lost eight people and then the last one happened in Runji where we lost 33 people.

What can you say is responsible for these attacks?

The only reason, like I have always told our brothers, is that the Hausas and Fulani actually believe that they have a government that is sympathetic to them by that they can use the power of incumbency in government to take over our ancestral land and that is what we are fighting to protect. Like I have said before we will continue to fight and protect our land because that is the only inheritance that we have. That is why in all these killings that are taking place, you will never find our people moving out of these place to go and stay in another place because we have no place to go. We will remain here. If anyone feels he is going to take over our ancestral land, he must first be prepared to kill the last man standing.

There have been consistent peace talks between the Southern Kaduna communities and the Fulani community. Have these moves yielded any result?

Let me say it hear again, because in my last engagement with the media I said that we are withdrawing from any peace move that is ongoing. This is because they have never yielded any result. As far as I am concerned it is a waste of time, because any day we have a peace meeting, the next day they will be attacked. Like what happened recently, we were supposed to have a peace meeting with them on Wednesday, but they did not come around. They refused to turn up, our people were around but they did not turn up. The Hausas and Fulani in Zango refused to turn up and lo and behold that Wednesday in the night Atak’Njei where the paramount ruler resides was attacked. The peace moves are not yielding the desired result and I feel what is causing that is because the security architecture and the strategy they are using is not working. If tax payers’ money is being used to sustain you in an area close to eight years now and people are killed in their hundreds and you Achiehave not been able to at least get one person of those killers arrested. To say we have caught this one and he is responsible for this attack and use him as an example, that has not happened. Rather, what happens is that anywhere a cow is killed, our people are ransacked, arrested, asked to pay ransom for a cow. So you can see that there is more to it than meets the eye. We believe the government is behind the killers of our people.

How has the line of communication been among the community, local government, state government in all that has been happening?

There is. In all these killings we have always been together with the local government Chairman. He has always been calling on the state and Federal Government to come to the aid of the people, but that assistance has not been forthcoming. We have called on the international community, even asking them to come and prevail on the Nigerian government to live up to their responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people, which is the number one responsibility of any government, but that has fallen on deaf ears. At a time here we had to run an IDP camp for over two years, in the whole of these two years with over 3,000 people in the camp, not a single assistance from the state government to take care of the IDPs, so what do you say to that.

The peace meetings even though you said you don’t have faith in it anymore, who are the initiators and normally who are those that attend?

We have had peace organisations, non-governmental organisation that have come here to broker peace. There was a time even the General Officer Commanding (GOC) from Jos had come here to broker peace. But the moment he goes back, the next day there is an attack. In one of the meetings I told the GOC that as you leave here there is going to be an attack in one of the villages, because that has been the trend. He said no that will not happen and it happened. So they are aware.. They know the killers, they know where they are, but nobody wants to go and bring them out from there.

The military formations in Southern Kaduna and in your area in particular, how close are they to the communities?

All our communities are surrounded by soldiers; we have a lot of military checkpoints, like the Ungwan Wakili that was attacked, the village is by the road and it is between three military checkpoints that are not more than a Kilometre apart. It is the same thing with the Atak’Njei that was attacked the community is just like half a kilometer away from a checkpoint. The same thing happened in Langson. The same in Runji, Runji is not far from Zango where we have three military checkpoints. It is also not far from where we have a military formation.

What do you think is the way out of all these attacks?

The way forward is that the government should come out clean and do the needful, because the government is aware. They should stop the killings. They know where these people are. The military that are in our land know where they people are; they should go and take them out of the place. Where they are was not their residence in the past. A Fulani man has never stayed in Zango Urban, that place was purely a settlement of the Hausas. But it has been taken over by foreign Fulanis, not our indigenous Fulanis that have been staying with us. The indigenous Fulanis have been staying with us in the villages. These ones were brought in because of the attacks.

SOKAPU raised some issues

on Thursday about what is happening, are you people working together in this crisis? SOKAPU has always cried out about what is happening; SOKAPU is the umbrella body that comprises all the tribes in Southern Kaduna. My tribe is the worst hit and that is why they are calling on the United Nations and European Union to establish a peace operation base in the area so that the truth can be reviewed. But as long as we say they are security, military to stop these people, for close to eight years now, they have not been able to put an end to it, it shows that either their hands are tired or the strategy is not working.