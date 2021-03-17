Metro & Crime

There’s need for remand homes in Bayelsa – Abiri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri has under scored the need for remand, rehabilitation and pyschaytric homes in the state.
Speaking on Wednesday as a guest of honour during the International Social Workers Day, Abiri, who was represented by Justice Doris Adokeme, said that the state needs such homes to take care of issues like rape, defilement, abandoned children and other related cases.
She, however, said that people cannot stay without social workers called on well meaning Bayelsans to donate towards the projects.
Also speaking, Koku Obiyai, member representing Yenagoa Constituency 2 in the state House of Assembly, said even the issue of correctional home was also part of the year’s budget under the ministry of women, children affairs, empowerment and social development

Our Reporters

Metro & Crime

Troops kill 220 bandits, rescue 644 kidnap victims

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity killed 220 bandits in North-West in six months. The troops also arrested 335 suspects and 147 informants within the period. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed yesterday at a press briefing held at Faskari Army Special Super Camp 4. Onyeuko, who […]
Metro & Crime

Three more bodies recovered in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Three decomposing bodies have been recovered by security operatives in Kaduna community where killings and reprisals have been taking place since last week. This came as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has warned of a growing humanitarian crisis following the killings in the area.   Meanwhile, the new bodies were discovered in Ungwan Jatau […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct journalist’s wife in Cross River

Posted on Author Clement James

Armed men have abducted the wife of the Cross River State correspondent of the Sun Newspaper, Uduak Judex Okoro. This is the second time Mrs. Okoro was abducted in seven years. She was first kidnapped in 2013 while returning from Lagos. Mrs. Okoro was abducted on Tuesday about 8.30pm along Big Qua in the heart […]

