There’s need for remand homes in Bayelsa – Abiri

The Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri has under scored the need for remand, rehabilitation and pyschaytric homes in the state.

Speaking on Wednesday as a guest of honour during the International Social Workers Day, Abiri, who was represented by Justice Doris Adokeme, said that the state needs such homes to take care of issues like rape, defilement, abandoned children and other related cases.

She, however, said that people cannot stay without social workers called on well meaning Bayelsans to donate towards the projects.

Also speaking, Koku Obiyai, member representing Yenagoa Constituency 2 in the state House of Assembly, said even the issue of correctional home was also part of the year’s budget under the ministry of women, children affairs, empowerment and social development

