There’s need to re-educate underprivileged children about classroom technologies – Xolane Ndhlovu

Chairman of DafriBank Digital Limited, Xolane Ndhlovu has said that there is need to re-educate underprivileged children in communities to meet up with a fast changing world, especially about the technology introduced into classrooms.

In a recent post, on his social media page, Ndhlovu shared with his followers some of the philanthropic works undertaken by his group in Nigerian schools.

“I’m proud of our team at @DafriBank who came up with an idea of adding a mixture of technology during our bursary exams. 25 tablets were acquired for the programme, where most kids were taught how to use tablets for the first time before going into the exam hall.”

Explaining further, he posted: “I have often thought about how kids from underprivileged communities could meet the challenges of an ever-changing world faster and more efficiently and we consider it our duty to provide them an opportunity to explore phenomena relevant for them in a cross-curricular way.”

Their efforts have culminated in traditional chalkboards being replaced with digital whiteboards, and classrooms having surplus iPads.

According to the Nigerian South African entrepreneur: “Using devices like a computer, tablet, or other types of technology in the classroom can help turn traditionally dull subjects into interactive and fun activities. As a technology company, It is therefore vitally important for us to take the lead.”

Moreso, the millonaire entrepreneur intervened to help out Victor Iken, the 39-year-old Nigerian who attempted to go to Europe through Libya but got deported and returned home poorer.

The story, which trended online, however, it had a sweet ending when he was assisted with N1.6 million by Xolane Ndhlovu after he read his story online.

