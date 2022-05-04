‘There’s no basis arguing against zoning of presidency to S’East’

Chief Osita Chidoka is a former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on why his party and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should zone their presidential tickets to the South East, and insecurity in the zone, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your reading of the political issues in the country as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections?

What you pointed out is a much challenge in Nigeria.

The idea is that our political class has not been able to migrate to issue-based politics because of the nature of the Nigerian state. We are still questioning the idea of Nigeria. So, fundamentally, if you go to the streets of Nigeria and conduct a poll, you will find out that there are many people questioning whether indeed the idea of a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country is the pathway for Nigeria’s future. So, building the Nigerian state is actually where we are today.

The problem is that around the world, people are in this turmoil about whether the rightist populist government is the way to go. In Nigeria, the question is the idea of the Nigerian nation and because that is the question, anything about the economy, about how to run Nigeria, is almost secondary to the idea that I want to feel like a member and part of this country. I think that what is at stake is politicians and leadership that can construct a new middle ground.

And unfortunately, the kind of president we need in 2023 has to come very much like the Muhammadu Buhari of 2015. He has to carry the trust of Nigerians. If in 2015 Buhari had said to Nigerians let’s remove the fuel subsidy, I’m sure many Nigerians would say if that is what we needed to do then, you can do it. He has eroded the trust and confidence Nigerians gave him in 2015.

But sadly, in 2023 we need a president who Nigerians will trust that he needs to fix the foreign exchange mess, he needs to fix the debt crisis, he needs to put a stop to many expenditure heads to be able to get the country again back on track. Ten years of work is required to reverse this massive degradation of Nigeria’s economy and the ties that bind Nigerians.

That is why I feel that this election has more or less not given the opportunity for people to have conversations about Nigeria’s economy but conversations about whether Nigeria as a nation has started the march to nationhood, which is why the zoning and particularly the people in the South are saying zone it to the South, and very specifically, zone it to the South-East because when you say South, it is amorphous entity.

The South-West has been president for eight years, vice president for eight years and wants to be president again. That poses in itself a problem to the idea of zoning, so if we are going to zone then it has to be to those who have not been able to get to the presidency.

But if you say to the south, then what is the purpose? It could better go back to North-East or North-West and it doesn’t matter if the idea of zoning is that the person with the muscle in any region will take it then there is no basis for zoning

. What is your reaction to the consensus candidates that have emerged from the North and the fact that your party, PDP, has not ruled out the possibility of a presidential candidate from the North?

It just goes to what I have told everybody about Nigeria. The idea of a consensus candidate has been tried several times in the North without any effect. At a time, it was Atiku Abubakar, and now, it is Bukola Saraki and Bala Mohammed. So, whenever people say to me that the South-East needs to present a candidate to become a president of Nigeria and that we need to come together, I always say which region of Nigeria has ever come together to produce a candidate.

The fact that they couldn’t produce a northern consensus candidate, saying that two people are consensus, proves the point that politics is a contest, a process of mobilization and getting people together. Whoever will be a president of Nigeria is more not likely to be a president if he is a candidate of a zone.

Buhari tried for 12 years as a candidate of the North, but he couldn’t leave the North until he moved to the South-West, where he got a new consensus that gave him a national appeal.

What makes you popular in your zone tends to earn you distrust in other zones and there is no basis for that kind of conversation in Nigeria. We have always argued for the Igbo presidency that the rest of Nigeria should choose the Igbo man of their choice. It is not for the Igbos to give you a candidate. Whoever we give you will not be acceptable to the rest of the coun- try.

They will find a reason why the man is too Igbo in his behaviour or being controlled by forces in Igbo land. When Chief Olusegun Obasanjo became president, he was roundly rejected in the South-West but the rest of the country chose him. When we chose Umaru Yar’Adua, he didn’t win some of the key states in the North.

Even President Shehu Shagari; I keep reminding the young people that the idea of two-thirds when it was argued up to Supreme Court, the state in contention was Kano. Shagari didn’t make 25 per cent of the votes cast in Kano because Aminu Kano was on the ballot. He didn’t win in Borno but he won in Cross Rivers, Benue, Kwara, Niger, Sokoto and Bauchi states.

So, the idea of zoning is that if you zone to the South-East, the rest of the country will make up their mind whether they want Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, who has knowledge of the presidency or Peter Obi, who brings to the table, prudent financial management and his record of governance in Anambra State or Governor Dave Umahi, who they believe has done a lot of infrastructural projects in his state.

It is the rest of the country that will make that decision. Igbo votes cannot make anyone president and the idea of consensus is dead on arrival. In 2019, it was voted to the North with 12 presidential candidates and we spent all night trying to get them to step down to reduce the number but none of them agreed to step down.

It didn’t mean that the North was in disarray but it means that a political contest is when people feel that they have something to offer and then the public would make their choice. I think that the PDP is in a dilemma and the dilemma is that the only zoning they can do now is to zone to the South-East.

Anything short of zoning to the South-East cannot be considered as zoning. Two mistakes have been made, one was that the South-East argument for zoning ought to have been heightened sometime in 2020 for the party to have taken that decision as we took for the North two years before the election.

So, everybody from other zones who wants to run can go to another party. Six months to an election and one month to the primaries, PDP is now in a dilemma. How do we tell people who have bought the forms not to participate in the primaries? But the truth of the matter is that the question before the country is to decide whether the South-East is a critical part of Nigeria and has become an accepted part of our nation, if so there is no basis for anybody to argue that you cannot zone to the South-East either in PDP or APC.

When we zoned to the South-West, PDP didn’t win in the South-West because we got 15 per cent of the votes in the South-West in 1999. So, not being able to get votes in the South-East does not preclude APC from doing what is right, which is building national consensus. We have to build this nation because if the two parties present Igbo candidates, I can tell you that the question will now be what these people have to offer to the country.

The argument would shift from where they come from to what they have to bring to the table. But once we default our fault lines on the southern and northern presidency, then the argument changes and the conversation becomes almost an identity politics.

So, I think it is in the best interest of the country to continue that tradition that started in 1999. In 1999, we had two South-West people and we chose the person we like. In 2007, two northerners and we chose the northerner we want.

In 2011, that trajectory was broken unfortunately because of the death of President Yar’Adua. I’m saying that it is time for us to return to that trajectory because in 2019, we went back to it because we had two northerners and Nigerians choose the northerner they wanted.

So, this is the time to present two Igbo people for Nigerians to choose the Igbo man they want. Let the argument be about their competence and what they are bringing to the table.

But the argument remains that President Goodluck Jonathan intentionally broke the trajectory in 2011. What do you say about such argument?

I have heard the argument so many times and I argued back to say that in 2011, President Jonathan was a sitting president and therefore ran for the presidency. And at that time, the South-South got their share of the zoning.

So, what we did in PDP in 2019 is to say in 2011, we breached that accord and decided to amend it going forward. If Nigeria had listened to Igbo delegates to the 1999 Constitutional Conference, where Dr. Alex Ekwueme argued that for there to be zoning, we need to have two vice presidents, one from the region of the president in office and the second one from the other region.

In the event of the demise of the president, the one from the president’s region will take-over. But the military in the exercise of their power in 1999 struck out the issue of two vice presidents, struck out the issue of a single term, which said for 30 years of the transitional period, we will allow the presidency to go through the six geopolitical zones after which we will make it open for everybody.

Guess what, the 30 years are about to end and we would have gone through this. For me, when we didn’t take that decision to have a vice president from the president’s zone, this issue would continue.

Our constitutional amendment, which we did to say that the president cannot stay away for a certain number of days without handing over to the vice president to cure the problem of Yar’Adua and Jonathan situation, we should also amend our constitution to say if zoning is part of our political culture, how do we make it that when a president passes in office, his zone retains that office. If PDP had not given power back to the North in 2019, then the argument would have been valid.

We zoned it to the North and said we are continuing the trajectory after President Jonathan and the North has ruled Nigeria for eight years now. My argument is that it is also necessary that the political parties zone again. Why should we zone in the first instance? My argument is that Nigeria cured a major problem with the presidential system of government.

In 1965, the Northern Peoples Congress won 162 seats in an election that the whole Eastern region boycotted, yet Dr, Nnamdi Azikiwe went ahead to call Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa to form a government. When he was called to form a government, what he promised was that he would do a constitutional amendment to ensure that the country is integrated.

The election of the Eastern region was done in March the following year. If it was today, Northern Peoples Congress would not have been registered to go by its name because the new constitution says you cannot be a regional party.

If it was today, Northern Peoples Congress would not have formed the government because you require onethird of the votes cast in at least 25 states. This was the argument done to cure the problem of 1965.

So, now that we have a problem, we can cure the problem by instituting this two vice president structure that would make sure that if the president from a zone passes on he can be replaced by someone from the zone.

You are saying that the two major political parties should present two Igbo presidential candidates but what is happening in the APC and PDP doesn’t look as if that is going to happen in 2023. If in 2023, we don’t have an Igbo president, what do you think will be the implication?

The implication is that the conversation about our nation will continue in much more dramatic terms. Every time you don’t create the middle in a society like Nigeria, what you are doing is that you create the room for the people on the fringes to gain more adherence. Nigeria will be constantly challenged. Even in the United States of America, people are still questioning the issues about its constitution and whether California should be part of America or not, but the fact that the middle is large enough and the country has consensus on key issues is what matters.

Nigeria must create that middle ground where all ethnic groups would come together and say that the benefit of being in Nigeria far outweighs the benefit of breaking up the country.

But what is happening now is that every time we say no to that building of the middle ground, we are expanding the fringe organizations and they are growing every day. I was in the South-East recently and I took out time to see some police officers, one of them told me that he doesn’t go to work in his uniform and that he finds a new route to go to work. He is a divisional police officer.

He says he has 54 men and only about 14 can come to work on that day. How does he stay when people that are 40 are coming to attack his station? So, they go to work thinking about an escape route from the office.

He is thinking about how to survive and he tells me that his greatest fears are about his family. And that he hasn’t been able to take a stand about criminality because at the end of the day and after work, he has to go home and he lives within the community.

He doesn’t live in a barrack, so he can’t make a decision and stay in the barrack where he is protected; he has to go back to the society where everybody lives. So, he is constantly afraid of his own life as an individual and he is worried about his family.

So, we need to detonate these stressors stressing the nation and then begin to rebuild our infrastructure to be able to combat them. They won’t come to the table willingly if there is no sign that the middle has increased and the people have stopped offering them some kind of protection.

I believe that when the country comes together and decides to build this middle, we are going to be expanding this middle so that the fringe organizations would stop getting fuel.

They are currently getting fuel from all these positioning and conversation. The Buhari years have done a lot of damage to what holds this country together and I think that the time has come for us to make that quantum leap to building a nation where no man is oppressed. And it is whenever I think about it; I ask myself who do the politicians want to rule? We can’t go to Kaduna from Abuja, we can’t go to Zamfara, North-East and South-East. Are we going to be ruling Nigeria from Lagos and Abuja?

In the immediate, how do we ensure that elections are held in the South- East in 2023?

The immediate thinking in my mind is that the whole idea of the army trying to control local insurgency is a wrong strategy. The military has no such training to battle internal insurgency.

They are trained to kill and destroy external enemies and threats to the Nigerian state. In the immediate, we need to rebuild our security architecture and I will give you an example.

A police officer, who is an Assistant Inspector General of Police knows that with this government in office and he is from the South-West, South-East or South-South, he is not likely to become the Inspector General of Police.

So, why do you want him to die for Nigeria? What we need to do in the immediate is to get the political leaders to lower the tension, particularly in the South-East. Part of that deescalation is while the government is going to try Nnamdi Kanu for the offences he committed; there is also a need to engage with him in conversation.

And I think that conversations need to happen immediately because I’m no longer sure that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is in control of the violence going on in the South-East. I don’t hear about criminals in the South-East because everybody is now a freedom fighter and meanwhile criminality is going on.

The second one is that we need a special police force that has the capability to gather intelligence and force whoever is that militant to come to the negotiation table because without equal state monopolization of violence, nobody would willingly come to the table.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...