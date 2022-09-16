There’s no place for federal might in 2023 elections –Jarigbe

Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe is the senator representing Cross River South in the Senate and the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. In this interview, he speaks on the forthcoming general election and the race for Cross River South senatorial seat. CLEMENT JAMES reports

This month makes you exactly one year in the Senate. How would you describe the journey to the Upper Legislative Chamber in the National Assembly?

Indeed, this September makes me one year in the Senate. I was inaugurated in the Upper legislative Chamber on September 15, 2021, after much political tussle. It was not an easy battle to the Senate because I fought against the state that was determined to have its way by hook or crook. My journey to the Senate was the longest ever because it lasted for about 12 months, staring from the senatorial primary election on September 5, 2020 to September 15, 2021, the day I was inaugurated. During all this period, I was focused and was not deterred because I knew then that the people of old Ogoja were with me.

As you know, it was a battle between an incumbent governor and member of the House of Representatives then. So, it was not balanced at all and was a very herculean task but God had my back. So, I trudged on until we won in all the battles. To be frank, my contemporaries saw it as impossibility, but I was resolute, taking cognisance of the fact that power comes from God. Today, I am at the Senate and I return all the glory to God.

However, being in the Senate has afforded me the opportunity of sharing the views of my older colleagues, appreciating their own perspectives of life, leveraging on their personal experiences and exposure. Legislative work is not so different between the House of Representatives and the Senate, but the Red Chamber is a different experience.

After over 50 years, history was made as you were inaugurated a Senator from Ogoja representing Cross River North. Incidentally, you were inaugurated on the same day your people, Bakor nation, had their New Yam Day. Was that a coincidence?

Everything about my emergence as senator was divinely crafted. I am an Ogoja man of the Bakor extraction and coincidentally, I got inaugurated on the day Bakor people celebrate their New Yam festival. It was a pleasant coincidence and very symbolic. I am the first Ogoja son to go to the Senate in this generation, so history was made in our time.

How prepared are you for another electoral battle against a familiar foe given the fact that Governor Ben Ayade is also running for the Cross River North senatorial seat?

All I can say to our people is that the facts are there to speak for or against Ayade and I. Our people have a choice to make between service delivery and a mission of self-preservation by a self-seeking politician on the other hand. Governor Ayade was in the Senate for four years between 2011 and 2015 and his records are there for everyone to see. I have been in the Senate for about a year and my records are there to be assessed. It is as clear as crystals that juxtaposing my performance with his performance, mine will dwarf his’. As a governor, our state has become a sorry sight. Taking all these in to consideration, Governor Ayade does not deserve being given any mandate to the Senate in 2023 by the people, so he is not a threat. Our people will reject him at the polls.

Cross River has been predominantly a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State before Governor Ayade defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Are you not afraid that APC might try to use federal might to muscle through in the state?

We are waiting for them to come and use the federal might. Power lies with the people. Why did they not use that federal might in Osun State? We are not cowards and we will protect our votes.

The democratic will of the people must prevail. We know that political weaklings resort to unconventional ways but we will match them. All we will do is to mobilise our people to come out and vote. If we go by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its commitment to enthrone a free and fair contest, then the issue of federal might does not arise. The people know who they want to lead them at the appropriate time. PDP has fielded quality and credible candidates for the 2023 general election and we are all not resting on our oars. So, we shall reclaim our state from the buccaneers that have held us hostage and pauperized our people. The party leadership is also not resting as it has set up a reconciliation committee made up of seasoned politicians to reconcile all aggrieved persons after the primary elections. Members of the committee have done a good job and I commend them and the party’s leadership. I am quite certain that the party will take their recommendations very serious and we shall all come together and send the APC governor and the government packing.

The PDP at the national level is having issues since after the primary elections. What do you suggest as a way forward out of the political quagmire the party has found itself?

My recommendation is proper reconciliation and not the several attempts at disparaging major gladiators. We are in a democracy, so we should lobby people. We do not bully people to submission. We need to save this country and our democracy. PDP is the only hope Nigerians have at the moment to rescue this nation. The party has the capacity and the leadership needed to take the nation out of the woods. However, there is no party without its internal challenges, so will would get over it.

Within your short stay at the Senate, you have attracted and executed a good number of projects just as you have empowered so many people in your constituency. What is the secret behind all these?

As a cognate legislator, I hit the ground running immediately I got inaugurated. My first project as a senator commenced on the day I was inaugurated. The project commenced in Gakem in Bekwarra Local Government Area. It was the construction and installation of solar-powered street lights in Gakem. As we speak, I have projects in all the 54 wards of my senatorial district. I have also carried out empowerment programmes in all the wards in my senatorial district. I have also sponsored about five bills and one of them is before Mr. President for his assent.

The bill is for the establishment of a Federal Medical Center in Ogoja. On the bill for a Federal University of Agriculture Ogoja, it is going through all the processes of legislation. We have done the public hearing and the report will be sent for consideration as we resume for plenary.

Last month, I took part in the inauguration of the 65-kilometre Okuku-Ecumoga road in Yala, linking Benue State, which was awarded at N1.4 billion by the Ministry of Works. There is also a two kilometre Ikaptang-Aafrike road that would link Bekwarra and Ogoja communities. We have again asked for an intervention on the Ukelle road and it is under consideration at the moment.

I have also embarked on massive rural water supply in 21 communities in Cross River North. The communities cut across the five Local government areas of the senatorial. I was challenged in this area because these are communities that have previously decried the perennial water shortage and lack of access to safe drinking water but were abandoned to their fate by the government of the state.Rural water project is primarily meant to fulfill the basic needs of the people as well as to ensure rights of access to safe domestic water, good health hygiene and other basic amenities by the affected communities. These are fundamental human rights issues recognised by the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. The projects after completion will be handed over to members of the respective communities.

There is no other secret than lobbying for my people and monitor all the projects that are due to my constituency. Again, my mission is to try and attract peopleoriented projects that will make life more meaningful for my constituents and that is the essence of representation at any level of governance or leadership.

