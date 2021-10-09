Arts & Entertainments

These Famous Nigerian Artists Kick-started Their Musical Careers From Talent Shows

Talent shows have been responsible for blessing us with amazing musical artists. It is a place where talents are discovered, and lives changed forever.
Talent shows like ‘American Idol’, ‘Xfactor’, and others have changed the lives of individuals forever. Nigeria is no stranger to talent shows as many celebrities started their career from there.

In this article, we will list in no particular order the Famous Nigerian Artists that Kick-started Their Music Careers from Talent Shows.

1-      Kcee

Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee Kcee is a Nigerian singer-songwriter with many hit songs and awards under his belt. But before he became the famous Kcee, he started his career from the then-popular show “Star Quest TV reality show” which he won with his then partner “Hajime”. Kcee is currently under “Five Star” Music Record Label. He is well known for his popular song “Limpopo”.

2-      TimiDakolo

Timi Dakolo is another talented artist from Nigeria who started his career at a talent show.  He became the first winner of the “Idols West Africa” in 2007. This win became a stepping stone into his successful musical career. He has released hit songs like ”Iyawo Mi”, “Medicine”, “Everything (Amen)”, “The Vow”, and “Wish Me Well”.

He also collaborated with international acts like Emeli Sande and Kenny G for his “Merry Christmas, Darling” Album in 2019. Before Timi went for the “Idols West Africa”, he won a local talent contest called G.E FACTO, which was held in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

3-      Praiz

Praise Ugbede Adejo, popularly known as Praiz, is a multi award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and producer in Nigeria. Before he became a successful Musician, He started his career as a contestant on the maiden edition of one of the biggest talent shows in West Africa “Project Fame West Africa” which he finished as a second runner-up.

After the talent show, he released his hit single “Rich and Famous”. He contributed vocals to Bez’s 2011 single “That Stupid Song” which ended up becoming the first African video to make a world premiere on BET’s 106 & Park.

4-      Iyanya

This list will be incomplete without the “Kukere” master himself “Iyanya“. Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk who is popularly known as Iyanya is one of the most talented vocalists in the <a href=”https://trendybeatz.com/musics/naija”>Nigerian Music</a> industry. He came into the limelight after he won the maiden edition of the talent show “Project Fame West Africa.” He released his first album “My Story” in 2011 but it was his second album which contained hit songs like “Kukere”, “Ur Waist”, “Flavour”, “Sexy Mama”, and “Jombolo” that cemented him as a successful Nigerian artiste. He co-founded “Made Men Music Group” with Ubi Franklin in 2011. In 2016, after he left “Made Men Music Group” he signed with “Mavin Records”.

5-      Chidinma

Chidinma Ekile, professionally known as Chidinma is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Just like Iyanya, she started her musical career after she won the third season of “Project Fame West Africa”. She went on to become the first female musician to peak no 1 on the MTV Base Official Naija Top 10 Chart. Her song “Kedike” became a massive hit and received massive airplay. In 2012 she won the Best Female West African Act at the Kora Awards.  She recently released her gospel song “Jehovah Overdo” under Eezee Concept.

6-      Chike

Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known as Chike is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actor. He is currently making waves with his Simi-assisted song “Running to you”. But, before that he was a contestant in the following talent hunt shows; Project Fame West Africa and The Voice Nigeria of which he became the second runner-up of its first season.

Reporter

