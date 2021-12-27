THEWILL names CBN Governor 2021 Person of The Year

THEWILL Newspaper has named the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as its Person of the Year for 2021. The announcement was made on the double cover stories of newspaper’s Christmas editio, captioned; “Emefiele: Passionate Central Banker in Turbulent Times” and “Godwin Emefiele: Revolutionary Banker That Walks His Talk,” which is currently available on newsstands nationwide in the newspaper’s multiple digital channels as well as in international newspaper digital publishing platforms, Issuu and Pressreader. In arriving at the choice of Emefiele, who is Nigeria’s 10th indigenous Central Bank Governor, THEWILL Newspaper said: “Since he first assumed office on June 4, 2014, Mr. Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele, Nigeria’s 10th indigenous Central Bank Governor, has been in the eye of the storm over the apex bank’s monetary policies.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...