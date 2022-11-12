‘They don’t care about us’

The above is the title of one of the songs of the late American music superstar, Michael Jackson, and aptly depicts the attitude of those in the corridors of power towards their fellow Nigerians. Of course, they will strenuously deny this, and although they may be in the minority, their actions or inactions take a massive toll on the lives and fortunes of millions of people in the world’s most populated black nation.

One immediate example that jumps to mind is the hell users of the nation’s busiest highway, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, have been going through for months (even years) now with no end in sight to their daily suffering – especially for those heading to Lagos.

Despite the columns and columns of newspaper articles, features and reports depicting the harrowing experience of road users, some often very heart-breaking, exactly nothing has been done to ameliorate the situation. Even the broadcast media, with its ability to project the narration better with its powerful visual reportage of the situation, have not been able to get those in power to come up with a solution to the problem. How the frequent newsreels of road users lamenting their plight on the stretch of road, which before construction began, could be covered in under 30 minutes now stretches into hours, has failed to touch the hearts of those in charge to come up with a solution that beats my imagination. Incidentally, even this columnist has frequently written about personal experiences faced plying the route with two personal standout experiences.

The first was roughly six years ago, when the Kara Bridge into the Berger section of the expressway was being worked on, and I spent six hours to reach Lagos from Mowe – almost the same number of hours to reach London! But while Lagos to London is 5020 kilometres by air (and 7086.83 kilometres if one has the liver to go by road), Mowe to Berger is just 20.2 kilometres, and yet,that was how long it took me on that day.

Then the second unforgettable experience took place like four years ago when a colleague and I left our office in Ogba immediately after listening to the highlights on Channels TV’s flagship news at 10 pm, and yet, we did not get to Mowe until after 4 am! Six years after the first incident, the highway is still in the news for all the same wrong reasons – putting the users through unimaginable hardship on a daily basis.

Countless lives have been lost through accidents, and the gridlock all because it is taking four administrations (Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari) 20 odd years to rehabilitate a 127-kilometre- stretch of the road which was built from scratch and commissioned in 18 months in 1978. Although the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has repeatedly assured that work on the road will be completed by December, from all indications that date is looking like a mirage as the contractor does not appear to be in a hurry to meet that deadline.

Unconfirmed reports have it that this is largely due to a situation beyond its control in the form of money being owed by the government. This was inadvertently confirmed a few weeks ago when the minister, in defending his budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Works in Abuja, said the Federal Government is owing highway contractors N10.4 trillion. Incidentally, many times, the government has repeatedly told the nation that a large chunk of the money recovered from the late military ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha, dubbed the ‘Abacha loot’, running into billions, has been ploughed into funding the highway project along with some others like the Kaduna-Abuja-Kano Expressway and 2nd Niger Bridge. Ironically, in August, Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State; Forosola Oloyede promised that there would be improvements made to mitigate the suffering of the users.

Her exact words were: “The Federal Ministry of Works has concluded plans with the contractor to suspend the works for today (Saturday, August 27) in order to plan and make provisions for required improvements in traffic management on the road.”

On Oct 8, 2022, in a piece titled: “Is ‘suffering and smiling’ ingrained in us?”, which was published exactly 43 days after the Acting Federal Controller of Works made the above promise the situation has even degenerated and hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have been left to ‘suffer and smile’ along the route. Another clear example of the indifference of those in power to the plight of ordinary citizens is in the area of security, which again is affecting millions. Coincidentally, three Fridays ago, along the same Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, one of the clearest manifestations of the poor state of security across the country was the murder of a police officer and abduction of a number of persons, including a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Adigun Agbaje and Aminat Taiwo and her friend, Tobi Orekoya, who were only released after paying a ransom of N3.2 million. And in keeping with the worrisome trend, weeks after the incident we are still awaiting news that those behind the dastardly act have been apprehended! Of course, this should be no surprise considering the fact that eight years after 276 female students were kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno State, many of the girls are yet to be found while the perpetrators are still roaming freely and might even be the ones behind the copy-cat mass abductions of students that have taken place since then. Like I have repeatedly said in some of my previous write-ups until people who carry out such heinous crimes are caught and brought to book it will only continue to spread. Agreed there is nowhere in the world that is totally crime free but the major difference is that no effort is spared in catching the bad guys – which they know and plays a big part in deterring others.

It took the US 10 years to nail Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, but since his takedown in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, no other large-scale attack has taken place on American soil. Unlike here, where our leaders can commandeer a large retinue of security operatives to provide them protection, such is not possible abroad, which is the reason why governments bend over backwards to secure their citizens irrespective of their status in society. Until we make officeholders accountable for their actions or inactions they will continue to get away with their ‘I don’t care’ style of leadership. Luckily 2023 is around the corner. This is when we as a people should take it out on those not ready to work for the good of the commonwealth and not just their own selfish interests.

