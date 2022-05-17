They’ve taken away my joy – David’s Wife

Wife of David Imo, the sound engineer set ablaze by a mob of motorcycle operators, in the Lekki area of Lagos, Grace, has demanded justice for his murder. Imo, 38, was set ablaze by the mob over an alleged argument on N100 last Thursday on Admiralty way in Lekki, Lagos. A traumatised Grace appealed for welfare and support for her two kids — one year and five months and 5-year-old. She said her husband’s killers have shattered and taken away her world. She denied allegation that the deceased was a ritualist and kidnapper, insisting he worked as a sound engineer having studied Mechanical Engineering at Yabatech in Lagos. According to her: “The last time I saw my husband was on May 10, my husband left for work on Tuesday morning, we parted at the bus stop and I came back to my parents place because I had to pick the children from school. “Then on Wednesday, we spoke. Being a sound engineer he works with one of our churches in Lekki, Church of God Mission, Garden City, Lekki, during the day. He also works with a band called legacy 360 band in the evening. “Whenever he goes for a show, he sends me the location. Due to the programme I went for in my dad’s church at Ajao Estate, we couldn’t speak, but he sent me his location. “So when I got home at night, I was calling him but I couldn’t get through to him. I felt he had a flat battery. Till I slept, he didn’t call. On Friday morning, I called again and it didn’t go through. “While going back to my dad’s church, I informed my siblings, I was worried. So I felt he was resting and besides he comes only on Sunday and leaves on Tuesday. “It was on Friday afternoon around past three that I was called that I lost my husband. My elder brother and husband’s brother went to Maroko police station and the police told them my husband had a confrontation with one of the “Aboki” motorcyclists and my husband was stabbed and burnt as well because of a change of N100. “I was told that one of them pushed the Aboki and the Aboki fell and pretended that he was dead. Before you knew it, a fight broke out and my husband was stabbed. “It was later on Sunday evening that I saw some reactions on Twitter and lady who is part of the band was the one who narrated that my husband was not part of those who mounted the bike. He was inside setting up at the venue of the show, which was Thursday, May 12. “Two guys (band members) took the bike and when they arrived at the venue, an argument happened between two of the guys and the Aboki. “They gave the motorcyclist N500 and were to get a change of N100, but the bike man said he didn’t have change. They told him to take N300 but he refused and fight broke out.

