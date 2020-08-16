Sports

Thiago ‘says goodbyes’ to Bayern teammates after ‘agreeing four-year Liverpool deal’

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has reportedly said his goodbyes to his teammates after agreeing a four-year deal with Liverpool.
The Reds are keen on striking an agreement with Bayern for the 29-year-old as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park, reports mirror.co.uk.
And, according to RMC Sport, personal terms have been struck between Liverpool and Thiago on a four-year contract.
He has also told his teammates he is moving to Anfield and even found a house ready for the switch to the Premier League champions.
The 37-cap Spain international signed for Bayern in the summer of 2013 after coming through the ranks at Barcelona, playing 101 senior games for the Blaugrana.
In  seven seasons in Bavaria, he has scored 31 goals in 233 games in all competitions, helping Bayern to the Bundesliga title in each of those campaigns.
He has also won four German cups and started as Bayern hammered former club Barca 8-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will take on Lyon.
Bayern boss Hansi Flick has admitted he can see why Thiago wants to make the move to Merseyside at this stage in his career.

