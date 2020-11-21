Thiem beats Djokovic to reach London final

Dominic Thiem fought past world number one Novak Djokovic to reach Sunday’s title-decider at the ATP Finals.

Djokovic saved five match points in a cagey affair but the Austrian regrouped after a poor second-set tie-break to 7-5 6-7 (10-12) 7-6 (7-5) in London.

The Serb led 4-0 in the deciding tie-break but Thiem, trusting in his big hitting, was able to outmuscle Djokovic and claim a fine win at the O2 Arena, reports the BBC.

Thiem will play Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Spanish world number two Nadal, who has never won the season-ending showpiece, plays the Russian at 20:00 GMT on Saturday.

Thiem’s increased confidence, built in a year where he won his first Grand Slam title, was enough to enable him to edge past Djokovic in a tight third set.

He covered his face in delight after putting away a forehand winner that secured victory after two hours 57 minutes.

