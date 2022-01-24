Thierry Mugler: French fashion designer dies aged 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died at the age of 74, according to his official Facebook account.

He was widely known for designs with broad shoulders and sharp tailoring, which drew on 1940s and 50s glamour, reports the BBC.

Mugler’s designs were worn by celebrities including David Bowie and Lady Gaga. In 2019, he designed a dress for Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the Met Gala.

In later years, his brand became famous for perfume.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” a post on Mugler’s official Facebook account confirmed. “May his soul rest in peace”.

His agent told AFP news agency that he died of natural causes.

Born Manfred Thierry Mugler in 1948, the designer had an interest in making his own clothes.

He went on to open his first boutique in Paris during the 1970s.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but fashion took off for me very quickly in Paris as soon as I showed my sketches,” he recently told Women’s Wear Daily.

Mugler became known for his designs featuring plunged necklines and constricted waists.

His designs have been worn by names that include David Bowie, George Michael, Sharon Stone and Rihanna. Mugler’s connection with Bowie was so strong that he dressed him for his wedding to Iman.

Mugler sold the rights to his name to Clarins in 1997, several years after launching his perfume Angel, with the brand.

He appeared to retire from fashion in the early 2000s, choosing to create one off pieces for Lady Gaga and costumes for Beyoncé.

Mugler also designed Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala dress.

His agent told AFP that he was planning to announce new collaborations this week.

People from the fashion world have paid tribute to the designer.

Fashion designer Brian Atwood said Mugler was a “constant inspiration”.

