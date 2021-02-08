Thigh injury to keep Pogba out for ‘few weeks’ – Solskjaer

Manchester United have confirmed Paul Pogba will be be sidelined for a ‘few weeks’ with a thigh injury.

Pogba, 27, came off in the 39th minute of the 3-3 Premier League draw with Everton on Saturday and will miss the FA Cup fifth round visit of West Ham, league fixtures against West Brom and Newcastle, as well as the Europa League round-of-32 ties with Real Sociedad.

The France midfielder could recover in time for United’s trip to Chelsea on February 28.

“It’s an injury that will take a few weeks to heal,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV. “He’s just started his recovery, working with the medical staff and we’ll get him back as soon and as safely as we can.

“Of course, Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks. [He’s out for] a few weeks, definitely.

“You never want to be injured and, especially, now Paul was really finding his form and enjoying his football. For us, we just have to take as many points and wins as possible, when you lose players.

“We’ve been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can’t moan too much.”

Solskjaer replaced Pogba with Fred against Everton and also has Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek available for selection in midfield.

Pogba missed three matches in November due to an ankle injury but was voted the club’s player of the month for January after scoring winners against Burnley and Fulham.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are monitoring targets with a view to reinforcing their central defence in the summer transfer window.

The MEN understands United are open to spending a significant sum on a new centre half or a forward in the summer, depending on how they fare between now and the end of the season.

United have the worst record of the Premier League top 10, having conceded 30 goals in 23 games – six short of their goals against tally last season and with 15 games remaining.

League leaders Manchester City have let in just 14 goals following the transformative £64.3million signing of Ruben Dias, shortlisted as a potential target by former United manager Jose Mourinho in 2018.

At the other end, United are the league’s top scorers with 49 goals and they have been buoyed by the expertise of Edinson Cavani up front.

Cavani turns 34 on Sunday and could stay for a second season, which would allow United to park plans to move for a long-term striker until next year, unless they are compelled to move for Erling Haaland in the summer.

United prioritised a move for Jadon Sancho last summer but Borussia Dortmund demurred and United failed to reinforce their right-hand side.

Teenage winger Amad – a specialist right winger – has already scored three goals and assisted three in two games for the Under-23s and the 18-year-old is expected to make his first-team debut this month.

*Courtesy: Manchester Evening News

