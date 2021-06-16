Thin Tall Tony, Chukwujekwu, Isilomo for maiden Barista Competition

Celebrated dancer, actor, choreographer, and former Housemate, Big Brother Naija 2017, Offiong Edet Anthony, popularly known as Thin Tall Tony, award-winning Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, actor, filmmaker and writer, Pe-ter Boyo, and former Housemate, Big Brother Naija 2019, Isilomo Braimoh are among the panel of judges for the maiden edition Nigerian Barista Competition. The event, which will hold this Saturday at Vintage Cafe, 11, Adzope Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, is a coffee competition that focuses on promoting excellence in coffee, advancing the barista profession.

The CEO, Vintage Cafe, Sofia O. Gambino, who is the brain behind the competition here in Nigeria, said the aim is to “put our youth on the map so they can compete in world coffee events. I want to encourage more youth or anyone interested or curious to learn and explore to become a barista or try your hand. “We want to grow the coffee culture and bring the coffee industry back to life, encourage farmers to grow, teach roasting, maybe encourage a youth to build espresso machines, the possibilities are endless.

This competition will plant a seed to so much more.” She explained that Barista Competition is mostly derived by the sensory evaluation of specialty coffee through the form of espresso. “For those who aren’t familiar with Barista Competition, the overarching concept is to present a specialty coffee to a panel of four sensory judges. The barista is given 15 minutes to do so, and in that allotted time, they must serve an espresso course, a milk course and a signature beverage, to each of the sensory judges – meaning 12 drinks total.

In doing so, it’s required to share insight into this coffee and scoring is mostly based on the flavours presented by the barista and the correlation each judge finds with the beverage served. While doing this, two technical judges follow your every move and take note of any inconsistent movements, workflow or errors you might make during the preparation of each round of beverages. Above the two technical judges and the four sensory judges, you have a head judge, who oversees the six other judges.

These judges are all silent, they allow you full control of the stage, the pace, the coffee, the atmosphere and the service. “Barista Competition may be comparable to some styles of cooking competitions you see on TV, or some styles of cocktail competitions, but not truly the same as anything else I’ve personally ever come across. Barista Competition is mostly derived by the sensory evaluation of specialty coffee through the form of espresso.” The premise of Barista Competition, Gambino added, is to portray your mastery as a barista and to showcase a coffee that defies the boundaries of coffee and is superior to the rest.

“It requires far more than an individual. It’s the effort of a community that starts at the farm where the coffee is grown, right up to the people who help you put together your routine and spend countless hours watching you act through it. It’s important to have an all-encompassing grasp on a coffee from seed to the cup of espresso you end up serving your judges.

The baristas that seem to have success in competition, year after year, have relationships the producers that are growing their coffee, or relationships with the people that have relationships with those producers, and they have an extensive knowledge of what happened on the farm level and how that correlates to flavours in the cup.

Then, they have a relationship with the roaster who profiled that coffee and an understanding of how that roast brought to life the flavours that were created at the farm, through the varietal, the terroir and the processing technique. After that, a barista’s skill is demonstrated on how they can best extract those flavours using an espresso machine provided by sponsors of the World Barista Competition – La Marazzoco is the machine of our choice for our coffee shop and the competition in Abuja, Nigeria.”

She urged barista’s to use the platform of competition to grow and push themselves, adding that “it’ll force you to look outside of your day-to-day roles and to engage with other members of coffee’s value chain. You’ll find yourself starting to understand all aspects and curiosity will strike.

To me it’s a platform that will grow a barista into a coffee professional. If this is an industry you’re keen to grow within, I think it’s a critical step in progression, personally and professionally.” According to her, there’s so much learning to come from competing in one of these competitions and the community that shows up the day of the event is always amazing.

Even though 16 or so baristas are facing off throughout the day, the support and excitement from one competitor to the next is unbelievable. At the end of the day, you have a room filled with passionate coffee professionals who get excited at the thought of new flavours in coffee, the thought of new techniques, or innovations, the idea that you’re using some funky ingredient in your signature drink – wow that sounds good, do you mind if I taste that?

