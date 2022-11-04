Things are no longer at ease in Abuja and Nigeria by extension

Concerning the recent brouhaha that was ignited by the travel advisory issued by the United States Government on the 23rd October 2022, something interesting came to my mind. The crisp and concise delivery of the soft spoken yet authoritative Babagana Monguno reminded me of a true story related by a friend. Many years ago, my friends, school teacher conducted an open experiment in the classroom by dropping a frog in boiling water.

Instantly, the frog jumped out of the hot water. Next, the teacher took another frog and put it in very tepid water while putting a Bunsen burner under the container. The frog was very comfortable and did not jump out like the first one, so it was easy for the teacher to raise the temperature of the water slowly until the frog was boiled to death.

I may not be able to explain the connection between this somewhat cruel experiment and the National Security Adviser’s broadcast but I have a gut feeling that there is a lesson hidden in that story. As the NSA was calling for a restoration of calm in the hearts of Abuja residents, my mind turned to the issue of how to process fear properly. My position is that fear is a human response that God created for a purpose. Throughout human history fear has proven itself to be a powerful motivator because it spurs us into action when we are threatened.

Antelopes, for example, flee when a pride of lions start the hunt but the over confident antelope that remains unmoved by the threat will definitely be eaten for lunch. This poser is what we need the National Security Adviser to address because Nigerians have stayed calm and the death toll has continued to increase, the value of human worth has kept dropping and some people are already saying that it seems that the system is being used to tranquillise the citizens while the predators keep having a field day. There are many other white elephants in the room but we will save that for another day.

The National Security Adviser is urging Nigerians to take a “chill pill” but it is arguable whether or not it is wise to suppress the natural instinct of a fear that alerts us to danger when the mathematisation of reality has given no room for comfort. The statistics are frightening and it seems we are being bludgeoned into resignation while the hydra war machinery is getting a complicated nod to continue its rampage.

If it were not for the global dimensions of this real and present threat to our sovereignty, some have voiced the opinion that Nigeria would have been overrun by now. Perhaps the National Security Adviser would be willing to take our response to the President that all our intercessory prayers plus fasting have been exhausted and that we would be better encouraged if we saw definite steps being taken to unite our national polity instead of dividing it further. Then again, we would be overjoyed if Mr. President would consider expanding the war effort beyond this militarisation strategy because nobody has ever beaten this peculiar war form with bullets alone.

I know Nigerians are gullible people with a short memory span but I can’t resist the telling of another story as another cautionary shot. A South Korean disaster happened on April 16th 2014, when the Sewol ferry carrying 476 passengers, including 325 students on a school trip sank and 304 people died, all students apart from three persons.

The captain jumped ship and survived because there was an early alert but the obedient students had been told to go to their cabins and stay calm instead of fleeing for their lives. My prayer is that this second story does not carry any lessons for Abuja residents. One thing that is clear though, until we see something concrete beyond mere talk, we can all be certain that things will no longer be at ease in Abuja. At least not for anyone that has any substance between his or her ears.

Thompson, a security expert, writes from Lagos

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...