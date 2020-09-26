Things that can pollute your marital relationship

One of the reasons for today’s high record of failed marriages is the pollutants that were consciously or unconsciously welcomed into such relationships. There are so many pollutants of marital relationship but a few are identified below 1. WHAT YOU HEAR: Today, many people of marriageable age are afraid to enter the marital institution because of what they hear.

They hear things like “marriage is a prison”, “marriage is difficult” and so on. These statements may look factual but they are not the truth. The truth is that hearing these things frequently and accepting them as the truth about your life, destroy your faith in the word of God, who created and can control marriages.

I use the word CAN because you have to allow him do so. “So, then, faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17). What you hear on regular basis is a function of the kinds of company you keep and the kinds of information you expose yourself to.

The things you hear constantly from your associates and information sources influence your belief, attitudes and conduct. “Be not deceived. Evil communication corrupts good manners” (1st Corinthians 15:33). So, do not suddenly conclude that your husband is a wicked man simply because you heard from someone via the social media or from one of your associates, that men are bad people. Do not suddenly begin to maltreat your wife that you have loved over the years because you heard from your pollutant friends, associates or even some strangers, that women must never be trust- ed the way you trust your wife. The wrong things you hear can pollute your marriage. 2. WHAT YOU SAY: What you say can pollute your marital relationship. Words are spirits and have power.

Watch your utterances concerning your marital relationship. Watch what you say to your partner and your children. Words determine destiny. Your marriage can be ensnared (pushed into the devil’s trap) by the words of your mouth. “Thou art snared with the words of thy mouth.

Thou art taken with the words of thy mouth” (Proverbs 6:2). When you say words like “I am finished” “This pregnancy will kill me” “I have married a useless person” “Why do I have useless children?”, and so on, you are polluting your marriage. Jesus Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law but he did not remove the curse from existence and there is a window of opportunity to reclaim the curse through your words (Revelation 3:8). Don’t use words like “foolish” or “useless” for your spouse. The word is a seed. When you sow it, it will definitely germinate. If you believe that the words you say in requesting favour from God can work, then you must believe that other words can work too. Don’t pollute your marriage with your words by declaring failure for marriage when God, your creator has not. 3. WHAT YOU SEE: If you feed your eyes daily with pornographic materials, pictures and videos, there is no way your sexual life can be balanced. If you visit clubs and hotels just to size up the sensitive body parts of prostitutes, you are polluting your own marriage, apart from the fact that you commit sin against God.

Jesus said: “…whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her, hath committed adultery with her already in his heart” (Matthew 5:28). 4. WHAT YOU CONCEIVE: The things you conceive from your heart can pollute your marriage if they are the wrong things. Jesus said: “For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornication, thefts, false witness, blasphemy. These are the things which defile a man…” (Matthew 15:19-20). “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life” (Proverbs 4:23).

“Who shall ascend into the hill of the Lord? or who shall stand in his holy place? He that hath clean hands and a PURE HEART who hath not lifted up his soul unto vanity, nor sworn deceitfully. He shall receive the blessing from the Lord, and righteousness from the God of his salvation” (Proverbs 24:3-5). “Blessed are the PURE IN HEART for they shall see God” (Matthew 5:8). From the above scriptures, we see that the moment you indulge in impure imagination or thought, you are embarking on a journey of polluting your marital relationship. Are you thinking of lying to the person you are considering for marriage? You are about to pollute the relationship. Are you thinking of lying to your spouse about that relationship he or she just observed that is looking suspicious? You are about to pollute your marriage. Are you considering cheating, duping, or deceiving your spouse? You want to pollute the whole relationship, Do not conceive impure thoughts about your marriage because it is only those who are “pure in heart” that “shall receive blessings from the Lord.” The opposite of blessing happens to you when your thoughts are not pure. Besides, it is the “pure in heart” that shall see God.” Seeing God does not mean that he appears to you wearing a pair of trousers or shirts. It means that he will manifest himself in your marriage when your heart is pure. If you conceive impure thoughts, you know what will happen. Avoid the things that can pollute your marriage. Your marriage shall be a blessing and a testimony in Jesus name.

