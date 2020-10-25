Body & Soul

Things to do to reduce anxiety

It is a critical time in Nigeria presently and nothing takes a negative toll on health looks like anxiety.

 

 

In order for anxiety not to lead to other serious illness, the following tips will help to reduce anxiety.

 

Take a deep breath

 

The first thing to do when you get anxious is to take a deep breath.

 

Deep diaphragmatic breathing is a powerful anxiety-reducing technique because it activates the body’s relaxation response. It helps the body go from the fight-or-flight response of the sympathetic nervous system to the relaxed response of the parasympathetic nervous system.

 

Also, or immediate relief from anxiety, stand up, pull your shoulders back, plant your feet evenly and widely apart, and open your chest. Then breathe deeply. This posture, combined with deep breathing, helps your body remember that it’s not in danger right now, and that it is in control (not helpless).

 

Sniff lavender oil

 

Lavender oil has a lot of healing properties. It promotes a feeling of calm and supports deep, restful sleep. It can even help with headaches.

 

To help reduce anxiety, keep a bottle of lavender oil at your desk (or in your purse if you have one). Breathe it in and/or massage it into your temples when you need a boost of peace. Bonus points for combining the sniffing with deep, even breaths.

 

Watch a funny video

 

 

Watching a clip of your favourite comedian will help you stop feeling anxious fast. Why? Because you can’t laugh and stay anxious at the same time, physiologically. Your body relaxes after a bout of laughter in a way that gets rid of anxiety. Plus, according to the Mayo Clinic, laughter brings in oxygen-rich air, which stimulates your heart and lungs, and spikes your endorphins.

 

Go for a brisk walk

 

Exercise is a long-proven way to lower anxiety. In addition to boosting your level of feel-good neurotransmitters, a brisk walk clears your mind and gets you breathing more deeply again–and anxiety is intimately linked to shallow breathing.

 

Studies also show that people who exercise vigorously on a regular basis are 25 percent less likely to develop an anxiety disorder.

 

Accept your anxiety

 

It doesn’t matter whether you inherited your anxiety from your family or your lifestyle, or both. It’s here now, and acknowledging that instead of fighting it frees you up to learn how to manage it. Accepting it doesn’t mean giving up, either. It means you stop spending energy berating yourself for being anxious and instead learn what works for you when it comes to self-soothing.

 

Rethink the situation that is getting you anxious:

 

Look at it carefully and find out the positive sides that can cheer you up at the moment.

 

Stay off social media for a while

 

If social media is the cause of all your headache, switch off for your peace of mind. Remember that it is in the time of crisis that many false information are shared. So for your sanity, do not view all photos or videos.

 

