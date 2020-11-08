Things to note about waist beads

Historians believe the African tradition of waist beads may
have originated among the Yoruba tribes, now mainly in
Nigeria. But the practice is also seen in West Africa, notably
Ghana, where the beads signify wealth and aristocracy, as well as
femininity.
Waist beads are a traditional African accessory that consist of
small glass beads on a string or wire worn around the waist or hips.
In Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and other West African countries,
waist beads are a symbol of femininity, fertility, sensuality, and
spiritual well-being.
In some African cultures, waist beads are worn to show maturity
and growth. Though some people wear waist beads for protection
against evil eyes and negative energy (most waist beads that contain
chakras and crystals are used for this), others wear it as a fashion
accessory that beautify their waist when wearing low waist jeans
and crop tops.
It is said that the beads shape your body and keep the waist small
and hips accentuated. It was (and still is) used as a measurement
tool. The beads do not stretch, so if/when the waist beads start to
feel a little tight, it’s a sign that there was some weight gain, and
vice versa.
As far as waist training is concerned, waist beads are being used
more and more in North America as a way to control weight gain
and shrink your waist.
Naturally, as the beads get tighter, you know you’re gaining a few
pounds. So you can nip that weight gain in the bud before you’re
struggling to button your jeans.
Though many have a negative perception of women wear waist
beads, and call them promiscuous, others still viewed it as just a
beauty accessory.
Benefits of wearing a bead
1)Weight awareness. Waist beads are commonly used to gauge
changes in weight.
2)Maturity: In parts of the world where waist beads are a cultural
tradition, the beads are often associated with womanhood, maturity,
and growth.
3) Waist beads are eye catchy and so induce Intimacy. They are
also said to signify fertility.
4)Heritage and pride: they are often seen as a cultural heritage
and pride.
5. Women who wear waist beads are believed to be more attractive
and sensuous
6. Tired of wearing waist trainers? Get Waist beads. They help
shrink your waist and help you watch your weight.
7.Waist beads give you that sexual appeal
8. Waist beads let you know when you’re losing weight or gaining
weight. The beads roll lower your waist when you’re losing weight
or roll higher/get tight when you’re gaining some weight
9. They’re gorgeous.
10. The rattling sound they make is on point and calls attention.