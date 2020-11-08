Things to note about waist beads

Historians believe the African tradition of waist beads may

have originated among the Yoruba tribes, now mainly in

Nigeria. But the practice is also seen in West Africa, notably

Ghana, where the beads signify wealth and aristocracy, as well as

femininity.

Waist beads are a traditional African accessory that consist of

small glass beads on a string or wire worn around the waist or hips.

In Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and other West African countries,

waist beads are a symbol of femininity, fertility, sensuality, and

spiritual well-being.

In some African cultures, waist beads are worn to show maturity

and growth. Though some people wear waist beads for protection

against evil eyes and negative energy (most waist beads that contain

chakras and crystals are used for this), others wear it as a fashion

accessory that beautify their waist when wearing low waist jeans

and crop tops.

It is said that the beads shape your body and keep the waist small

and hips accentuated. It was (and still is) used as a measurement

tool. The beads do not stretch, so if/when the waist beads start to

feel a little tight, it’s a sign that there was some weight gain, and

vice versa.

As far as waist training is concerned, waist beads are being used

more and more in North America as a way to control weight gain

and shrink your waist.

Naturally, as the beads get tighter, you know you’re gaining a few

pounds. So you can nip that weight gain in the bud before you’re

struggling to button your jeans.

Though many have a negative perception of women wear waist

beads, and call them promiscuous, others still viewed it as just a

beauty accessory.

Benefits of wearing a bead

1)Weight awareness. Waist beads are commonly used to gauge

changes in weight.

2)Maturity: In parts of the world where waist beads are a cultural

tradition, the beads are often associated with womanhood, maturity,

and growth.

3) Waist beads are eye catchy and so induce Intimacy. They are

also said to signify fertility.

4)Heritage and pride: they are often seen as a cultural heritage

and pride.

5. Women who wear waist beads are believed to be more attractive

and sensuous

6. Tired of wearing waist trainers? Get Waist beads. They help

shrink your waist and help you watch your weight.

7.Waist beads give you that sexual appeal

8. Waist beads let you know when you’re losing weight or gaining

weight. The beads roll lower your waist when you’re losing weight

or roll higher/get tight when you’re gaining some weight

9. They’re gorgeous.

10. The rattling sound they make is on point and calls attention.

