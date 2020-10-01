Things will be better – Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has hailed Nigerians for their efforts in ensuring that the country remained together in 60 years after independence in spite of multifarious challenges in the polity. Lawan made the statement in his Independence Anniversary message to mark the nation’s 60 years of attaining political independence from the Great Britain.

He noted that the multiplicity of problems confronting the country were not peculiar, pointing out that such experiences were common features of nation-building. He further enjoined Nigerians not to be discouraged by the challenges in their zeal and efforts towards evolving an egalitarian country, where none is oppressed and all is proud to belong. He said: “I heartily felicitate with fellow Nigerians on the occasion of our 60th Independence Anniversary.

“While we celebrate the Diamond Jubilee Anniversary of our country as a sovereign nation, the occasion is also auspicious for a sober reflection on the progress that we have made, the challenges that we face and the future that we desire as a nation.

“It is in this sense that I consider the theme for the 60th Independence anniversary, “Together”, as apt. “Indeed, patriotic Nigerians have ample reasons to celebrate the fact that in spite of the clear challenges that the differences in our tongues, modes of worship and other elements of our diversity pose to nationhood, we have remained Together.

“Our national journey may have been tortuous, our progress slow and unsteady and primordial fears and sentiments may occasionally cast dark clouds over our unity and threaten our resolve to stick together, but if we look at great nations throughout history, we would realise that all such experiences are common features of nation-building. “Some of us may not see the wood for the trees due to some unmet expectations. But a broad perspective of issues will strengthen rather than weaken our aspiration of building a great Nigeria. “Our commitment to the cause of building a nation in which none is oppressed and of which all is proud must therefore remain unshakable.

“This cause fired the zeal of our founding fathers and inspired them to make the great sacrifices that they made to bequeath to us our independence. “This cause must remain a proud heritage for the current generation of Nigerians and a baton to pass to future generations. “We should not allow unnecessary magnification of our teething problems by some people to shake our faith in the great destiny of our country.

“As has been said, democracy is a journey rather than a destination. National development too is always a work in progress that requires the patient and unconditional commitment of all patriots. “We value our democracy and the rights it confers on us as citizens of a democratic nation. However, the expression of these rights need not be a clog in the wheel of our national unity, peace and development. “Our democracy is a vehicle for the pursuit of our individual and collective aspirations. We all have roles to play to keep the vehicle roadworthy and fit for purpose.”

