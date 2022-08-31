Things you need to know about the Lagos Smart Card

The ‘M’ pillar of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E. agenda stands for “Making Lagos a 21st-century economy”, to rank at par with others in the comity of prosperous nations. These include a technology-driven financial inclusion that will promote a cashless economy with the deployment of information technology.

To this end, the LASG has introduced a renewable smart card that will serve various purposes including a form of ID, an electronic wallet, and emanating from a database of every resident. At a glance…

*It is the first of its kind in West Africa, a card that serves multiple purposes and discourages people from having multiple identities.

*A multipurpose card on which the holder’s identity will reside.

*The card comes with financial inclusion that will enhance the CBN’s cashless policy with the capacity to make Lagos a 21st Century Economy

*Has five years validity before renewal.

*It will be used for access to Lagos State government services like Education, Healthcare Transportation e.t.c.

*Lagos Pensioners (holders of the card) have special recognition and will pay less for services when using their LASRAA card.

*It comes with a wallet domiciled with Sterling Bank Plc. Cardholders will never be stranded as Sterling will provide advances for their purchases even when the card is empty.

*It will enhance security in the State. Maintaining a database of residents means everyone is recognized by the system and can be traced in case of any breach of the law.

*A law to be enacted to discourage and penalise false registration for the card.

*The state will collaborate with groups and gatherings of people in the state to ensure adequate capturing of Lagosians in the scheme.

