Things you should not do in famine

We have looked at various strategies to combat famine and subdue it. There are also things we must not do to avoid evil experience.

These “no-go” areas are: DON’T GO TO EGYPT Gen. 26:1-2 says “And there was a famine in the land, besides the first famine that was in the days of Abraham. And Isaac went unto Abimelech king of the Phillistines unto Gerar. And the Lord appeared unto him, and said, “Do no down into Egypt; dwell in the land which I shall tell thee of.” In the above passage, the Lord categorically told Isaac no to go down to Egypt. Egypt represents the world and her systems. At the time of famine, do no begin to live as unbelievers.

Do not use sin to solve problem. When you do, you would have created other problems, along the line. When there is famine and jobs are not there, certain people especially females do engage in selling their bodies in immorality to make money. God’s word forbids the practices of prostitution. Adultery and fornication are the works of flesh that lead to destruction. Christians should avoid these at all times. Isaac did not go to Egypt.

He stayed where he was, engaged in farming business and prospered greatly. However, later his son (Jacob) and his grandchildren (i.e. children of Jacob) went to Egypt. They stayed there for 430 years. the first 30 years was a time of enjoyment and rejoicing but this soon ended in slavery and affliction.

They spent the remaining 400 years in affliction, slavery and op- pression. Why would you go to Egypt and enjoy short period of relief that ends in affliction? In time of famine, always pray very well, seeking the mind of God on whether you should change city of above or place of worship.

Let God leads you, for there is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are ways of death (Prov. 14:12). Do not check out Bethhlehem Judah The book of Ruth reveals this wisdom. Let’s read the passage Ruth 1:1-6 “Now it came to pass in the days when the judges ruled, that there was a famine in the land. And a certain man of Bethlehem Judah went to sojourn in the country of Moab, he, and his wife, and his two sons.

And the name of the man was Elimelech, and the name of his two sons Mahlon and Chilion … And Elimech, Naomi’s husband died; and she was left, and her two sons. And they took them wives of the women of Moab …

And Mahlon and Chilion died … Then she arose with her daughters –in- law, that she might return from the country of Moab: for she had heard … how that the Lord has visited his people in giving them bread. Bethlehem means a place of bread, but when there was a temporary famine, the man Elimech and his family went to Moab (these are children born of sin of incense between Lot and one of his daughters). Elimech took a wrong decision that led to his death and death of his two sons.

Pray these prayers: I will not take steps that will lead to destruction in Jesus name. Spirit of error and mistakes shall not rest on me in Jesus name. Oh Lord deliver me from association that can influence me to take wrong decisions in life. Let your spirit guide me always in Jesus name.

Naomi rturned empty to Bethlehem with Ruth, a lady destined to be great. But for the undying love of this lady and her commitment to Naomi, Naomi would have spent the rest of her life in sorrow.

At the time of famine, do not leave the presence of God to a place where God is not in charge. Always maintain yourself where the spirit of God will operate. Avoid association, business and activities that are Moabites in nature, rather abide where the presence of God is.

Do businesses that are godly and in God’s way. God will surely visit you with bread abundantly. Famine season will be replaced with that of abundance.

