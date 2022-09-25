Education

Think Canada Fair to hold in October

The Think Canada Fair is bringing together an array of top Canadian Universities, alongside their representatives, to the biggest study fair in Nigeria.

The yearly event is scheduled to hold in Lagos Abuja and Port Harcourt in October 2022, with the aim of presenting Canadian education in the most exciting manner to intending students in Nigeria (undergraduates and postgraduates).

The four-day event will hold in Lagos Mainland on Friday, October 14, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja and Lagos Island on Saturday, October 15, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

The event will also take place in Abuja on Tuesday, October 18, at Bolton White Hotel, Garki and Port Harcourt on Thursday, October 20, at Hotel Presidential, Aba road.

The Marketing Manager, Mr Femi Olatunji, said he is looking forward to welcoming representatives from the University of Ottawa, University of Manitoba, University of Lethbridge, Toronto Metropolitan University and many more top universities and colleges.

“We are excited to bring the best of Canadian education to the doorsteps of Nigerian students, who are excited to study abroad. From free Visa counselling sessions to one on one interaction with Canadian University representatives, the Think Canada Fair is providing a remarkable opportunity for several Nigerian students to achieve their dream of studying in Canada,” he stated.

Interested students must register at: https://cadedufair.com/
Or call: (+234) 0906 724 4987 for more details.
Attendance is free!

 

