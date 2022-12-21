Think Enugu for business investments, Ugwuanyi tells investors

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has urged investors to avail themselves of the friendly business and investment environment his administration has provided, to invest in the state. Ugwuanyi, who pointed out the growing number of businesses and investments that have found their destination in Enugu State under his watch, said that his administration has continued to serve as a business and investment enabler through the sustained provision of a pleasant business and investment environment underpinned by peace, security, consistent and favourable policies, friendly tax regime, robust infrastructure and professional regulatory oversight.

The governor maintained that his administration since its inception has committed itself to creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state, as well as implementing Businessfriendly programmes to boost private investment, facilitate ease of doing business and stimulate economic activities Ugwuanyi in his separate speeches during the inauguration of Hard Break Plus Hotel, Enugu and Divine FM 101.3 Enugu, expressed delight that the business outfits are eloquent testimonies to his administration’s commitment to leverage private sector for job and wealth creations and revenue generation for the state. The governor said the new hotel, located at New Haven, Enugu, is a major boost to Enugu’s hospitality profile and a key contribution to the nation’s tourism sector.

