News

Think Enugu for business investments, Ugwuanyi tells investors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has urged investors to avail themselves of the friendly business and investment environment his administration has provided, to invest in the state. Ugwuanyi, who pointed out the growing number of businesses and investments that have found their destination in Enugu State under his watch, said that his administration has continued to serve as a business and investment enabler through the sustained provision of a pleasant business and investment environment underpinned by peace, security, consistent and favourable policies, friendly tax regime, robust infrastructure and professional regulatory oversight.

The governor maintained that his administration since its inception has committed itself to creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state, as well as implementing Businessfriendly programmes to boost private investment, facilitate ease of doing business and stimulate economic activities Ugwuanyi in his separate speeches during the inauguration of Hard Break Plus Hotel, Enugu and Divine FM 101.3 Enugu, expressed delight that the business outfits are eloquent testimonies to his administration’s commitment to leverage private sector for job and wealth creations and revenue generation for the state. The governor said the new hotel, located at New Haven, Enugu, is a major boost to Enugu’s hospitality profile and a key contribution to the nation’s tourism sector.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NAFDAC: FCCPC forestalls entry, sale of ‘deadly’ cough syrups in Nigeria

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Abdulwahab Isa

Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, has advised relevant stakeholders to comply with the alert issued by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), stopping the distribution and sale of four substandard cough syrups. The advise followed the public outcry […]
News

Missile test: N’Korean leader’s sister slams S’Korean President

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, slammed South Korea’s president for calling the North’s recent missile test “concerning” and suggesting Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington should not create hurdles for talks, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan last […]
News Top Stories

…PDP alleges sabotage in incessant military plane crashes

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged complicity or sabotage in the incessant military plane crashes in the country. PDP, which is reacting to Tuesday’s crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane in Kaduna, said the pattern “gives credence to the strong suspicion among Nigerians that there is complicity or sabotage in our national […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica