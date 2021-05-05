Think twice before you leave Genk, Amuneke warns Onuachu

Former African footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, has warned sensational Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu to consider a club that can guarantee his development if he must leave his current side Genk when the summer transfer window opens.

Onuachu has been one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe after hitting 30 goals in the Belgian league this season.

Amunike said Onuachu has drawn the attention of bigger clubs to himself with the goals he has scored this season, insisting the staggering statistic has shown that he can fit in at a much bigger club.

However, he warned that the most important thing is not for the striker to jump at the opportunity of playing at a big club that will not support his growth.

“Paul has enjoyed a good season this year despite all the difficulties with the pandemic, he was able to distinguish himself; the important thing here I think its a very big step for him because he has drawn a lot of attention to big clubs by showing that he can play in big teams.

“The most important thing is not about playing in big teams but where he can have the same continuity of playing and have the opportunity to continue to develop and grow,” he said.

